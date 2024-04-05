Gamers don’t think Lara Croft is the most iconic video game character of all time

By Natalie Fear
published

What about Mario and Sonic?

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider 1996
Tomb Raider's Lara Croft has been crowned Most Iconic Video Games Character of All Time (according to BAFTA) and of course, the internet isn't happy. While there's always going to be debate about who's worthy of the crown, gaming fans think the decision is a massive snub to more worthy contenders – Mario and Sonic anyone?

While most would agree that Tomb Raider is one of the best video games of the '90s, Lara's lasting gaming legacy is certainly up for debate. The recent Tomb Raider I–III Remastered collection certainly put Lara back in the mind and the 90s are definitely on-trend right now. And with a new Tomb Raider game in development for the best games consoles, it looks like Lara is back. 

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

