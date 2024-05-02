Minecraft surprises fans with exciting anniversary pixel art

By Joe Foley
published

15 new pixel paintings will enter testing soon.

Minecraft pixel paintings
(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

We love a nice piece of pixel art here at Creative Bloq, and what better place to find it than in Minecraft? Everyone's favourite blocky sandbox game turns 15 this year, and it's marking the occasion with the addition of 15 new pixel paintings.

Available for you to use to  decorate your home or castle soon, the pieces might look a little familiar. That's because they're from the same artist who created most of the existing art in the game. Fans think they look just as good.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles