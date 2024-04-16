Apple’s new game is like Wordle (but worse)

By Natalie Fear
published

News+ is coming for the New York Times.

Apple Quartiles game
(Image credit: Apple)

Recently Apple sneakily launched its own Wordle-esque word game and so far, it's received mixed reviews. Quartiles is an iOS 17.5 beta feature available for Apple News+ subscribers, giving users an unexpected (and arguably less functional) alternative to the New York Times game, Wordle. 

It seems that Apple is giving us everything but significant innovation after the latest iPhone 15's biggest change was a different charging port. While the Apple rumour mill keeps whispering the promise of AI advancements, so far the evidence suggests that we're a little way off from top-notch integrated AI in our next iOS update. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

