Gamers have begun declaring the PS5 a joke

The PS5 has been the subject of many a mocking meme over the last few years. Firstly it was the gargantuan design, which many likened to a WiFi router. Then there was the launch of the 'slim' edition, which isn't particularly slim. But the most enduring criticism is that there simply aren't enough games – and after a few years of the perceived issue, some are ready to declare the entire PS5 generation a joke.

At first, a lack of exclusive PS5 games felt pretty reasonable. Covid hit the world around the same time as the PS5 did, so it was understandable that production on many titles was delayed or even shuttered. But now, nearly four years after the PS5's release, the situation is still pretty dire. Maybe it's time to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals.

