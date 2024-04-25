Gamers have begun declaring the PS5 a joke

The PS5 has been the subject of many a mocking meme over the last few years. Firstly it was the gargantuan design, which many likened to a WiFi router. Then there was the launch of the 'slim' edition, which isn't particularly slim. But the most enduring criticism is that there simply aren't enough games – and after a few years of the perceived issue, some are ready to declare the entire PS5 generation a joke.

At first, a lack of exclusive PS5 games felt pretty reasonable. Covid hit the world around the same time as the PS5 did, so it was understandable that production on many titles was delayed or even shuttered. But now, nearly four years after the PS5's release, the situation is still pretty dire. Maybe it's time to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals.

PS5 really sold us the system and ain’t make no games for it lmao , shit crazyApril 23, 2024

The situation isn't helped by the fact that Sony is, for the first time, not releasing a single exclusive first-party title in 2024. Completed God of War and Spider-man? Then you've completed the PS5, some X users are saying. Search Twitter for "PS5 + no games" and you're in for a lot of results.

"ps5 has no games" meme is funny but also very sad. like ps1 and ps2 have some of the strongest gaming libraries in history to this DAY. so much variety and genre-defining titles. ps4 was slowly getting there after ps3 lost that luster but then ps5 just killed all the momentumApril 18, 2024

PS5 by far.No games https://t.co/lEGJ6lyZ7WApril 24, 2024

It doesn't help that the Nintendo Switch has an absolutely stacked library of brilliant games, first-party or otherwise. With the PS5 Pro rumoured to be arriving later this year, we can't help but wonder if we'll have anything to actually play on it. (Apart from Squirrel with a Gun, of course.)

Still, the PS5 has managed to impress us from a graphical perspective, with the likes of Forbidden Horizon West and Spider-Man 2 blowing minds online. But the less said about the people in Gran Turismo 7, the better.