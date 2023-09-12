Spider-Man 2 PS5 graphics are blowing minds

By Joseph Foley
published

And there are plenty of Easter eggs.

A screenshot from Marvel's Spider-Man 2
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There's just over a month to go until the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, and new screenshots are whetting gamers' appetites. The images don't provide a huge deal of information about the game, but they do suggest a stunning attention to detail in the environmental artwork.

It seems Insomniac Games has pulled out the stops in its recreation of iconic New York locations Prospect Park, Queens and Brooklyn, building on the original 2018 game both in terms of detail and the range of locations. I strongly suspect this could make it into our pick of the best PS5 games.

Image 1 of 3
A screenshot from Marvel's Spider-Man 2
The recreation of New York looks incredible in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Screenshots shared in an article in the New York Times show parts of the Big Apple faithfully recreated (almost, as in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, there's no Chrysler Building due to licensing issues).

Intriguingly, one screenshot shows fairground amusements in Coney Island that appear to include a scattering of Easter eggs referencing villains from the franchise, with rides named Speed Demon, Big Wheel and Hydro-Man. These presumably do not have a connection to the game's story since other villains have been announced.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released for PlayStation 5 on October 20. Preorders are open at Amazon an other stores. If you're still looking for a PS5 console, see the best current prices below, or check our regular roundup of the best PS5 deals.

