Get your PS5 pre-order: The best places to get the Sony PlayStation 5

You're here to get your PS5 pre-order, and that's what we're here to help you do. But, putting our proverbial cards on the table, it may not all be plain sailing. It's no secret that the first batch of PlayStation 5s to go on pre-order were snapped up quicker than a croc's lunch. Sony reported that there were more PS5s pre-ordered in the first 12 hours than were pre-ordered in the first 12 weeks of the PS4 cycle. And we expect that the next batch of PS5s to go on pre-order will be jumped upon just as quickly.

So, you want to make your PS5 pre-order, but you've got lives to lead – that's why we're making it our mission to check all the obvious and not-so-obvious online retailers every day to make sure that as soon as they come up, we'll have the details for you here. We've created this page, which we advise you bookmark, so you can find out the moment PS5 pre orders become available again.

Below we've laid out the very best places that you'll be able to get a PS5 pre-order. As you can see, right now, it's a case of 'Coming Soon' for the console itself. But there's good news. If you're 100 per cent certain you're going to get the PS5 this year, then you can happily pre-order some PS5 accessories right now.

Another question to consider is, is it worth pre-ordering a PS5, since it'll be on sale relatively soon (mid November)? The short answer is: how soon do you want to have the console in your games den? On the mid-November release date, a limited number of consoles will be available to buy in selected stores, but that definitely doesn't guarantee you a console on the day. If you manage to get a PS5 pre-order sorted, you're far more likely to get your console delivered to your door on, or around, the official release date, while late adopters will still be queuing in the rain for a console that may or may not be in the shop. (So, in short: yes... yes it is worth pre-ordering).

PS5 pre-order: What we know at a glance

Official release date: 12 November (USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea); 19 November 2020 (UK and rest of the world).

PS5 console with disc player; PS5 Digital Edition. PS5 price points: PS5 console: $499 / £449.99; PS5 Digital Edition: $399 / £349.99

PS5 console: $499 / £449.99; PS5 Digital Edition: $399 / £349.99 PS5 games confirmed: Hogwarts Legacy, God of War: Ragnarok, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Battlefield 6, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077.

So, where can you get your PS5 pre-order? Here are the best retailers to pre-order the PS5 – just as soon as they have new stocks of the consoles!

Where to get your PS5 pre order: US

PS5 Digital Edition: $399.99 at Amazon

If you don't want a disk drive, for games and Blu-rays, then this is the PS5 console option for you. Plus you get to save yourself $100 compared to the disc option. Again, Amazon is one of the best bets to get a PS5 pre order, while they last. Watch this space. View Deal

PS5 console and PS5 Digital Edition: $499 at Walmart

This is the place where we will be adding the details of Walmart's PS5 pre orders. Walmart is a behemoth retailer in the US, and we're confident that it will have the muscle to guarantee delivery of pre-ordered PS5s when the time comes. View Deal

Where to get your PS5 pre order: UK

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition: £449.99/£359.99 at Amazon

There are a few options for getting a PS5 pre-order in the UK, and predictably Amazon is going to be one of the main retailers. Of course, a lot of people are going to know this, so perhaps the pre-orders will disappear fast, but luckily, there are other options too... View Deal

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition: Various prices at Game

Game is the games retailer in the UK that a lot of people will head to for their PS5 pre-order, and for good reason. The options that Game seem to be offering, when the next round of pre-orders come, look wider than other retailers. Go to Game for bundles! View Deal

Should I get a PS5 or a PS5 Digital Edition?

It's been seven years since the last Sony PlayStation console, the PS4, and a lot has happened in the advance of games consoles. The PS5 threatens to be a huge leap in gaming, and there are a host of amazing games confirmed for the platform.

There are pros and cons for getting the PS5 digital edition. First, you save a cool $100 compared to the 'normal' PS5 console. You also don't need to get the physical games, instead downloading them digitally. But then, some people love the physical games, and they retain a certain value, which you can sell off later. In the end, it's a matter of taste. In all other respects, you're getting the same amazing console.

