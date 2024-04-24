Tomb Raider remaster sparks fierce censorship debate

By Daniel John
published

The Lara Croft pin-up posters are no more.

Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Aspyr)

Video game remasters might be all the rage right now, but they have a tough job, having to appeal to the nostalgia of the original games' fans, while offering enough of a visual upgrade to justify their own existence. From the GTA trilogy to Warcraft III, we've seen more misses than hits lately – and the latest remaster to draw fans' ire is the original Tomb Raider trilogy.

In a new update, it seems developer Aspyr has seen fit to quietly remove a bunch of pin-up posters of Lara Croft from the walls of one of the levels from Tomb Raider III. And while designs themselves might never have been in particularly good taste, their removal has led to a fierce debate about the ethics of retroactively erasing (read: censoring) aspects of an original game from its remaster. 

