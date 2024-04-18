Nintendo announces next wave of games at Indie World Showcase

By Beth Nicholls
And no, we're still not getting Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Nintendo has today announced an exciting new roster of indie games coming to the Switch console, with confirmed sequels to popular titles like Cat Quest, and some incredibly cute crafty games to keep us occupied. We love the creativity and art style of indie games, and the spring Indie World Showcase didn't disappoint. 

We're still getting over the latest Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Sale, but that hasn't stopped me from downloading demos for some of the newly announced titles. Gamers in the live stream chat were disappointed that still no updates or release date has been shared for the anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, a sequel that has been promised since 2019. At least we have more puzzle games to look forward to. 

