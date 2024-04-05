CRKD teams up with Mike Mignola for limited edition Hellboy Nitro Deck

By Beth Nicholls
Retro gaming meets Hellboy in these limited edition 30th anniversary accessories.

The Nitro Deck from CRKD is a popular solution for solving stick drift, and one of the best Joy-Con alternatives available for avid Switch gamers. Ergonimically built for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED consoles, the award-winning Nitro Deck is beautifully designed, and there are some amazing editions available too. 

CRKD has announced a creative collaboration with Dark Horse Comics to create two themed special edition collectible Hellboy controllers, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the franchise. Both the Nitro Deck Hellboy Special Edition and the NEO S Hellboy Special Edition have been overseen by Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, and delightfully bring the Hellboy comic series to life.

