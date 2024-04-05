CRKD teams up with Mike Mignola for limited edition Hellboy Nitro Deck

The Nitro Deck from CRKD is a popular solution for solving stick drift, and one of the best Joy-Con alternatives available for avid Switch gamers. Ergonimically built for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED consoles, the award-winning Nitro Deck is beautifully designed, and there are some amazing editions available too.

CRKD has announced a creative collaboration with Dark Horse Comics to create two themed special edition collectible Hellboy controllers, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the franchise. Both the Nitro Deck Hellboy Special Edition and the NEO S Hellboy Special Edition have been overseen by Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, and delightfully bring the Hellboy comic series to life.

Both the Hellboy Nitro Deck and NEO S Hellboy Special Edition controller are available for pre-order now, priced at $59.99 / £59.99, with orders expected to ship in June. However, if you want something even more limited-edition, CRKD is hosting a giveaway of both limited-edition products, each signed by Mike Mignola. Hellboy fans can enter the sweepstake online for a chance to win.

The special edition artwork featured on these controllers was sourced from the Hellboy comic book Omnibus Volume 1, Seed of Destruction, by Mike Mignola and John Byrne, immortalizing key moments from Hellboy's saga where darkness and heroism collide in a timeless struggle for the fate of humanity.

(Image credit: CRKD)

The Hellboy Nitro Deck and NEO S controller are set to be the first of a planned series of exciting collaborations by CRKD, with more to follow. We love the design of the limited edition Nitro Deck, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the big red half-demon, and the logo and colour scheme on the back of the deck works wonderfully too.

The NEO S features the same design, spanning across the entire surface area of the controller, and comes with a matching Hellboy-themed Charging Dock to sweeten the deal. This wireless controller is compatible with a Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, and Smart TV Gaming, and promises zero stick drift with motion controls and rumble support. The retro build of the NEO S makes it feel almost like a Nintendo SNES controller.

CRKD accessories serve as statement pieces of reliable gaming hardware, but are also true works of art in their own right. I'm a huge fan of the gorgeous CRKD Kraken limited edition Nitro Deck designed by POPeART that the company released last year, with a purple and teal colour palette and tentacle aesthetic.

(Image credit: CRKD)

“Hellboy is an enduring legend in entertainment, loved by millions of fans worldwide. A testament to the talent and imagination of creator Mike Mignola, we’re elated to be partnering with a true icon in the first of a planned series of creative collaborations around our range of premium collectable gaming gear." shares Greg Baverstock, VP of Global Business Development for CRKD.

"Working in tandem with Dark Horse Comics and Mike Mignola, we believe we’re doing justice to the 30th anniversary of Hellboy and elevating our controllers to even greater heights.”

(Image credit: CRKD)

Whether you’re playing at home or gaming on the go, the CRKD Nitro Deck offers great responsiveness and levels of precision to enable you to enjoy your favourite games comfortably, and for longer without the threat of stick drift.

Elevating your Switch aesthetic with these jaw-dropping designs, the Nitro Deck Hellboy Special Edition is sure to be adored by any Hellboy fan. Be sure to preorder one so you're not disappointed, we have a feeling these will sell out fast! Check out these deals on the standard Nitro Deck below.