Switch 2 is coming soon, Nintendo casually announces

We've been covering Nintendo Switch 2 announcement predictions for many, many years now. Chatter has come in the form of concept art, speculation on display and other tech specs, with even the name of the device yo-yoing from Switch Pro to Switch 2 and back again.

Well, the first official mention of the Switch 2 has landed. And after all that build up, it's almost comically casual in tone. The President of Nintendo slipped into a tweet that the Switch 2 will be announced "this fiscal year" but the emphasis was on the fact it won't be discussed at the upcoming Nintendo Direct event, with no fanfare whatsoever. See it below.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct…May 7, 2024

"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo," the tweet says.

"We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

The casual announcement has caused some mirth online, with one twitter user dubbing it "the most Nintendo thing ever". We do expect a bit more fuss when more detail is available – and we've got the hint that we shouldn't ask any Switch 2-related questions during Nintendo Direct.

However the information was presented, it's about time something was produced, let alone announced, and we can't wait to find out more. One thing is for sure, Nintendo Switch could be up for some great deals in the coming year. But will you want to buy one with the new tech arriving soon?

If rumours are to be believed, the new model could provide gamers with a display capable of 4K output, an Nvidia DLSS, a larger display and more ergonomic Joy-Con controllers. So it's probably worth waiting for, especially since it could also have backwards compatibility (perfect for our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games).

