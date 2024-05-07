Switch 2 is coming soon, Nintendo casually announces

The news we've all been waiting for is slipped into a tweet.

Detail of a young woman playing video games on a Nintendo Switch home console
(Image credit: Future / James Sheppard)

We've been covering Nintendo Switch 2 announcement predictions for many, many years now. Chatter has come in the form of concept art, speculation on display and other tech specs, with even the name of the device yo-yoing from Switch Pro to Switch 2 and back again. 

Well, the first official mention of the Switch 2 has landed. And after all that build up, it's almost comically casual in tone. The President of Nintendo slipped into a tweet that the Switch 2 will be announced "this fiscal year" but the emphasis was on the fact it won't be discussed at the upcoming Nintendo Direct event, with no fanfare whatsoever. See it below.

