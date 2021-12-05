Cheapest Nintendo Switch deals live now – get one before Christmas

Here at CB, we've spent the last few weeks scouring the web for great Nintendo Switch deals, so we know a good one when we see one. And right now in the UK, the best offer is currently at Amazon, where you can get a Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2022 for £285.08.

We're going to level with you, we saw much better deals last weekend over Black Friday, where consoles and games flew off the shelves. But the Switch's ever-growing popularity has lead to ongoing stock issues, particularly in the US, which now means just finding one with a small discount is a good find.

In the US, most of the major retailers have limited stock, or consoles available but at a higher price than you would normally find them. The best deal we could find at the time of writing is this special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch for $299.99 at Best Buy.

Elsewhere in the UK, Very has good availability on Nintendo Switch bundles, which includes the new Nintendo Switch OLED console.

Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 Nintendo Switch & Just Dance 2022: £329.98 £285.08 at Amazon

The Amazon listing here says you save £44.90 on this bundle, however we found to buy these separately would cost just shy of £290, so you're actually saving very little. But this is still the cheapest price you'll find these two products together right now.

Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED & Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very

Very currently has great Nintendo Switch availability on Switch and Switch OLED consoles. There's a few deals to be had, but this is mostly about getting your hands on one before Christmas. Don't delay, these are all selling super-fast!

As we mentioned already, the offers in the US are very few and far between, but as soon as we get wind of any deals, we'll let you know (be sure to bookmark our dedicated best Nintendo Switch deals page). Until then, our price comparison widget below will point you in the direction of the best Switch offers in your area right now: