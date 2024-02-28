The new Jaws game looks terrifying for all the wrong reasons

A new Jaws-themed game has been announced but don't get your hopes up too soon – this one's a Roblox exclusive. Jaws: Infested Waters is a group survival game based on Spielberg's 1975 classic and from the trailer alone, it looks pretty terrifying (for all the wrong reasons).

While upcoming gaming trends are focussing on realistic and immersive VR gameplay, Infested Waters is bravely bucking the trends with its fleshy humanoid 'people' whose uncanny faces look like something out of Silence of the Lambs. Visuals aside, apparently you can play as the shark and "tailwhip" players across the map – I daresay I'm almost convinced to try it out for that feature alone.

An accurate representation of my reaction to watching the game's trailer (Image credit: Roblox/Universal/Kotaku)

According to an official press release, Jaws: Infested Waters is a multifaceted game that combines "strategy, teamwork, and action." Developed by Orange Comet in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, the "group survival adventure" game tasks one team member to assume the role of the formidable Jaws, while others play the part of Amity Island locals, fighting to survive the shark's terrifying wrath.

Players must complete tasks while fending off the ferocious predator, all while being actively hunted by it. If that doesn't sound stressful enough, the game is accompanied by John Williams' award-winning score – you know the one – so it's bringing the tension in full force.

While it's become a little predictable to goof on Roblox's graphics (it's clearly not trying to win awards in that department), it goes without saying that Infested Waters' character design looks a little... uncanny. Those blockozoid 'humans' with their strange skin textures aren't the kindest on the eyes, but hey, at least it adds to the horror aspect of the game – intentional or not.

If you want to try out Jaws: Infested Waters for yourself, you can play the game via soft launch on the Roblox site. For more gaming news, take a look at the best upcoming game remakes and remasters, or check out the Game Boy for Vision Pro that nobody asked for.