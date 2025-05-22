Recommended reading

Nintendo Wii fans will love How to Train Your Dragon on the Nex Playground

This could be one of the year's most active video games.

An image from How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies game for Nex Playground
How to Train Your Dragon is back in a 2025 live-action remake, and of course there had to be a game to celebrate that. There have been How to Train Your Dragon game adaptations in the past, but none as action-packed as this, which makes use of a little-known console's motion controls.

We described the Nex Playground as the most interesting games console you've never heard of when we reviewed it. Nex's exclusive DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies game may help end that relative obscurity, allowing fans to take flight in high-speed challenges inspired by the upcoming movie (also see our pick of the best games consoles).

An image from How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies game for Nex Playground
