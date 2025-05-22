How to Train Your Dragon is back in a 2025 live-action remake, and of course there had to be a game to celebrate that. There have been How to Train Your Dragon game adaptations in the past, but none as action-packed as this, which makes use of a little-known console's motion controls.

We described the Nex Playground as the most interesting games console you've never heard of when we reviewed it. Nex's exclusive DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies game may help end that relative obscurity, allowing fans to take flight in high-speed challenges inspired by the upcoming movie (also see our pick of the best games consoles).

How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies, Coming Soon 👀 - YouTube Watch On

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nex) (Image credit: Nex) (Image credit: Nex)

The Nex Playground feels like a spiritual successor of the Nintendo Wii, providing active gaming but with no controller. The release of How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies in a collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences ahead of the movie is likely to draw more attention to the console.

The family-friendly skill-based adventure game aims to bring high-flying action into fans' living rooms. Players must use their own bodies to fly, train and ride their favourite dragons to defend Isle of Berk from incoming threats. There are both single and two-player modes across up to six different game maps based on locations from the film.

Players have to hone their dragon-riding skills by learning to aim at targets and transport sheep in Training mode, or protect the Isle of Berk from enemy dragons and showcase their combat skills in the Defend Berk maps. The gameplay experience can be customised by selecting a favorite dragon companion, including Toothless, Deadly Nadder and Gronckle.

It's the third game for the Nex Playground in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, following Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves and Kung Fu Panda Train Like A Master. The release means that when the movie releases next month, fans will be able to watch at the cinema and then go home and jump right into the How to Train Your Dragon universe on the Nex Playground.

Fans can play How to Train Your Dragon: Riders of the Skies exclusively on Nex Playground through the Play Pass membership pass. You can learn more at playground.nex.inc . The console is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $199.

Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie will be released at cinemas on 13 June.