This groundbreaking in-game movie shows an exciting transmedia future

News
By published

The Two Embers is an innovative fusion of film, gameplay and in-game streaming.

Image from The Two Embers animated film in Sky: Children of the Light game
(Image credit: Thatgamecompany)

Transmedia is blurring the line between the worlds of video games and movies. Illustrative of that is the launch of the animated feature The Two Embers: Part One in Thatgamecompany's massively multiplayer online adventure game Sky: Children of the Light.

While many video game franchises have adaptations for the big screen or streaming, The Two Embers takes a different and more exciting approach, merging rather than crossing the two forms of media.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

