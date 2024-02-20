Game Boy for Vision Pro doesn’t need to exist

Many of us fondly remember the Game Boy from our childhoods – a groundbreaking piece of tech that revolutionised portable gaming. Now with Apple's Vision Pro, you can relive those precious memories in the most awkward way possible, through the magical medium of augmented reality.

While the Vision Pro is certainly revolutionary in other avenues like spatial computing, when it comes to reinventing the gaming experience, sometimes the classics can't be beaten. Even the best VR headsets can't hold a candle to the palpable joy of the humble Game Boy (in my opinion) but alas, the future is here and it's recreating your childhood one awkward emulation at a time.

Created by app developer Riley Testut, the Game Boy emulator allows users to play iconic games by manifesting a metaphysical console via the Vision Pro. With groundbreaking AR technology, users can 'play' the Game Boy in mid-air with janky tapping motions. Want to skip those annoying dialogue scenes? No worries, just violently pinch at the screen to speed things along. Who needs the ergonomic comfort of the Game Boy when you've got the superior arm fatigue of playing on the Vision Pro?

In its early stages, the Game Boy emulator left much to be desired, but a recent video shared to Threads shows that some games may be more compatible than others. Playing Wario Ware: Twisted!, Riley demonstrates how the Vision Pro can make fast paced games more interactive and challenging (as long as they solely function on tilt controls).

The emulator supports the original Game Boy as well as Colour and Advance models, so if you've got a spare $3,499 and fancy a laborious gaming session, consider checking it out. While it's perhaps not the best example of the Vision Pro's current capabilities, the emulator is certainly an exciting look at its future potential in the gaming sphere. For the latest Vision Pro news, check out why Apple fans are returning their headsets or take a look at Mark Zuckerberg's reaction to Apple's new creation.