This Razer Kraken Kitty headset is Beyoncé-approved (and on sale).

If you watched the Super Bowl over the weekend, you may have spotted Beyoncé sporting an adorable pink gaming headset as part of a commercial for Verizon. Well, this headset turns out to be the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition, and the internet is going wild for it. With Valentine's Day almost up, we think this is the perfect belated Beyoncé-endorsed gift for your player 2 (and did we mention it's on sale?).

You can get the Razer Kraken Kitty wireless BT model for just £99.99 £69.99 on Amazon right now with next-day delivery for Prime members. And if you're in the US, the cheapest we've found this headset for is $98.50 at Amazon, or $99.99 at Best Buy. Not keen on pink? The headset also comes in black, and there are different models including the V2, and V2 Pro with higher price tags.

(Image credit: Razer / Verizon / Beyonce)

Get the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 headset for just $99.99 from Razer

In the Verizon ad, Beyoncé attempts to "break the internet" by causing a stir in different ways, such as running for president, performing in space, and you guessed it – Twitch streaming. While the ad is pretty fun and creative, that's not what we really care about, but the genius of well-executed product placement.

Despite the Razer branding being removed for the commercial, Twitter (X) users were able to track down Beyoncé's headset, and searches for ‘kitty headphones’ skyrocketed by 1,150% following the Super Bowl commercial.

The Razer Kraken Kitty headset that 'IamSlayoncé' wears in the ad above is not only an e-girl's dream, but one of the best headsets for PS5. If you're looking to complete your kawaii gamer girl aesthetic then I have a few suggestions, starting with getting yourself an AI desk pet, and a pair of Nintendo Pastel Pink Joy-Cons too.

Also, I was today years old when I discovered that Beyoncé actually has a verified Twitch account, but it was obviously set up for the ad and it doesn't look like the singer has been streaming any Red Dead Redemption lately.

Beyoncé might not be a real Twitch streamer, but since the airing of the Verizon commercial, IamSlayoncé's account has amassed over 62,300 followers. She's also become a bit of a meme, which is to be expected, and gamers genuinely want to watch her play.

I would pay $10k to watch Beyoncé play Dead By Daylight for an hour. https://t.co/LEMpWcwNXrFebruary 12, 2024 See more

If you can't justify buying a new headset right now, or just really like your current one but still want some kitty ears, you can get a Clip-On Kitty Cat Ear Headset Attachment from Razer instead, designed for a universal fit with almost any headset with bands of 25mm-40mm, made with adjustable retractable straps.

