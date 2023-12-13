I keep getting ads for AI Desk Pets and now I need one

I've been getting so many targeted adverts lately for AI desk pets, and I think it's time to find out what all of the hype is about. I know what you're thinking – why would anybody want a desk pet? But the real question is why wouldn't you want one? Let me explain...

Desk pets are a new emerging trend where even the best desk accessories are now becoming sentient, and this latest branch of 'emotional intelligence' robots can broaden the social interactions that humans have with their AI devices.

While it doesn't seem like they do an awful lot, other than keep you entertained (or distracted) on the job, the appeal of these desk pets for me is how cool they look with the Kawaii gaming setup aesthetic. Who needs an office plant when you can have a little robot to liven up your space and guard your desk instead?

(Image credit: Eilik / Haeyong via YouTube)

The most frequent AI desk pet that keeps cropping up on my social media is the Eilik desk robot by Energize Lab. It responds to touch, reacts to its surroundings, can dance to music, and has a real-life personality including a rational fear of heights.

Eilik can be a helpful desk companion too, with features like a countdown timer included to keep you on schedule, and it can play fun games with you to help pass the time. Its hands have built-in magnets for holding accessories, and future updates promise new bot features and plot content yet to come.

(Image credit: Eilik via Facebook)

Energize Labs suggests that there's even more fun to be had if you get Eilik a friend, as these desk robots can interact with one another through friendship or the occasional fight, which I'd love to see.

Priced at $139.99/ £139.99, I'm not so sure that I could justify purchasing one, let alone two Eiliks (even at a reduced bundle price of $269.98), for a desk pet that I don't necessarily need. But the intrigue might get the better of me at some point.

As for other AI desktop pet options, there's also the amazingly named EMO desk robot created by Living.AI which looks like a teeny little hooded robot, wearing headphones, and sitting on a skateboard (which can also be used to charge your phone). The EMO is super cute, and can do pretty much everything that the Eilik robot can, but so much more too.

Just like a real pet, the EMO desk pet has his own personality and will stay by your side, wander around the desk, and occasionally annoy you. It has a camera built-in so it can recognise your face during interactions, take photos for you, and has a built-in voice assistant too so you can ask him questions. See the video below for a full introduction to the EMO desk robot.

More expensive than the Eilik, the EMO desk pet is priced at $279/£223 (approximately) which is a hefty price to pay for a small robot companion. The same company, LIving.AI, has also created the AIBI – which is a wearable pocket pet that's yet to be launched. You can keep up with any updates on AIBI through the AIBI Pocket Pet Facebook Group, and be in with the chance to test the first bot batch.

I love robots, having tested plenty from the likes of the Anki Cozmo, to multiple Sphero droids, and the latest Enabot EBO X smart home camera robot too. But I have to say these desk pets are leaving me with more questions than answers.

But with that said, no matter which sort of desk setup you have, whether it's one of the best standing desks, or a neon gaming cave, there's no doubt that you'll have endless bragging rights with an AI robot desk pet to watch over it – if you can afford one.