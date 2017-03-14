10 ways to make your desk more comfortable

Whether you're based in an office or work from home, chances are you spend a lot of hours chained to your computer. With that in mind, it's important to not only make your desk area inspiring but comfortable too.

While you can do as many desk exercises to keep your body in check, it helps to have the best kind of cushions, chairs and lights around to make your working experience as comfortable as possible. Here, we've selected a few of our favourite things that will make your desk the envy of your colleagues.

01. Memory foam wrist rest

Keep your wrists in check with a handy rest

As a designer, you'll be too busy typing all those Photoshop shortcuts to notice that you may be hurting your wrists in the process. Turns out memory foam does wonders for the joints and this memory foam wrist rest will be perfect for keeping you clicking away happily for years to come.

02. Standing desk

Stand up to the dangers of sitting down for too long

If you're spending a lot of time at your desk, it might be time to invest in a standing desk. It's no secret that sitting down for long periods of time can have significant negative effects on your wellbeing, and although standing desks are relatively pricey, your health is probably one of those things that are worth shelling out for. This Herman Miller Ratio Sit-Stand Desk is particularly nice-looking.

03. Desk lamp

Ensure the lighting is perfect for every aspect of your work

As a designer, you ain't nothing without your eyes. All those late nights in the studio need to be lit correctly to look after those peepers, so a light with a function to adjust brightness is a must. There are lots of options out there but we're particularly keen on the LAMPAT Dimmable Led Desk Lamp due to its slick and stylish design. With four lighting modes, your eyes will be thanking you.

04. The right chair

Invest in the right chair for your derrière

No amount of cushions or position adjustments will help you feel comfortable if you don't have the right chair in the first place. The one you choose will depend on your personal preferences, but if you want to go for one the first chairs made with a health-conscious design, that's the HermanMiller Embody chair. It was designed by Bill Stumpf (who created the original Aeron chair) and Jeff Weber, with a goal of supporting healthy circulation and making sitting for hours a day a little easier on your body!

05. Heated blanket

Get cosy with a new blanket

Now we're past the fundamentals of keeping you healthy and happy at your desk, it's time to get cosy. Whether you work in an office with temperamental uh, temperature control or you're trying to keep the bills down at home, a good blanket can make those long hours a little easier.

If you want to get really technical, why not opt for this USB-controlled blanket? It features an internal heating pad with zippered access, so you can wash the blanket if you spill your tea on it.

06. Heated mouse cover

Say goodbye to fingerless gloves and hello to your new furry friend

You won't be able to tuck your hands under your cosy blanket while you're busy working, so it's probably also worth investing in a heated mouse pad. This one comes complete with a wrist rest and a cute-as-heck cartoon design – the perfect solution if your circulation isn't great and you've had your fill of fingerless gloves. And there are four different colours and styles to choose from.

07. Desk organiser

It's true what they say – a tidy desk makes for a tidy mind

We're all partial to chucking a few things on our desk and well, never really tidying it up. Mess can mean a lack of concentration or inspiration but it can also make your working day a lot less comfortable. No one wants to bash into a bunch of pens or last week's lunch receipt when creativity strikes. A desk organiser is your best bet and this one from Less & More is as pretty as it is practical. The handmade organiser consists of two bodies of heavyweight hardwood that assemble together like a snug-fitting puzzle.

08. Air purifier

It's important to keep your lungs on top form

If you suffer from allergies, a build up of dust, pollen, and hair from the office dog could really be affecting your productivity and comfort on a day-to-day basis. While it's not always practical to grab some fresh air every hour or so, you can purify the air around your workspace. The Pure Cool Link from Dyson is pretty much the messiah of clean air – but you'll need to shell out a fair bit for it.

So we've already established that as a designer, you tend to sit down for long periods of time. We've taken care of your back, your eyes and your air but we haven't yet focused on your feet. The Webble is an 'active footrest' that's designed for those that get a little antsy after sitting down for too long. It enables your lower body to move in four distinct ways while sitting: forward and backward, side to side, in circles, and up and down.

10. Desk fridge

Bring the party to you with your very own desk fridge

Even designers deserve a little down-time and why not start that at your desk? The ultimate comfort is a cold brewski and with a desk-sized fridge, you won't have to walk anywhere to grab your much-deserved drink after a long day dealing with clients.

