"It was only when I took a step back that folks started to notice": A day in the life of graphic designer Kieron Lewis

I have two projects, I hope that's not cheeky!



My very first project as a freelancer was with the publisher Harper Collins. I designed a 300+ hardback publication titled Still Breathing: 100 Black Voices on Racism, 100 Ways to Change the Narrative. The book focuses on 100 Black voices from across the British community. Everyone featured has voiced their lived experiences to help us set up a true conversation about racism in Britain.

The second project is another hardback book launched a few months back with publisher Chronicle Books, The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Familie s . This publication is based on the work of W. E. B. Du Bois. In January 1920, the civil rights activist and sociologist published The Brownies' Book: A Monthly Magazine for Children of the Sun. This included art, stories, letters, and activities to inspire children, share Black history, and celebrate their identities. As the first periodical for African-American youth, this was an important work in the history of children's literature. A century later comes the updated version of the beloved magazine. The New Brownies' Book revives its mission to inspire the young readers of today.

I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to work on projects that empower the Black community and encourage readers to have open discussions on uncomfortable issues that many people face within the realms of race.