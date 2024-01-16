A day in the life: founder of Practice Michelle Mattar

When it comes to sustainability, it can’t just be about our individual actions like responsible shopping. The real impact happens when businesses and decision-makers in commerce prioritise sustainability on a larger scale, going beyond what any single consumer can achieve through purchasing power. In that bigger picture, designers play a crucial role.

Take packaging, for instance: even though we're improving at recycling everyday items, the materials in modern packaging often end up in the wrong places. Some things we believe are good for the environment end up as waste in landfills or harming nature.

Designers can really make a difference by knowing about different materials and how they end up in waste streams or can best be discarded. They can guide their clients, companies, and co-workers to adopt responsible practices with design as a vehicle and reduced impact as the end result. I think culturally we need to reframe what makes ‘great design’ to include impact as a key measure of success alongside other things we value, such as aesthetics.