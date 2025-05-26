Jolene Delisle is the founder & creative director of The Working Assembly, a branding and creative agency working with emerging brands to build projects with real-world impact. Born in South Korea, Jolene was placed in an orphanage at the age of six before being adopted and relocated to the United States. Here she found her love for art as a form of expression and communication to break cultural barriers.

Since establishing The Working Assembly in 2017, Jolene has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, including startups like Klarna and cultural institutions such as NYC Tourism and NYC Pride. She also co-owns "Cherries," a renovated 1950s ice cream stand in upstate New York now transformed into a community space. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Jolene to discuss inclusivity in the industry and the secret to creating a cult brand.

Could you walk me through a typical day in your role? A typical day for me is a balance between leading our creative work and handling the operational side of things. I spend a lot of time working on the design and art direction for branding projects – whether that’s diving into mood boards, reviewing visual concepts, or refining design elements to make sure everything feels cohesive. I also love being hands-on in overseeing productions, whether it’s a photoshoot or video edit, ensuring everything aligns with our creative goals. I also love connecting with potential clients. I get a lot of energy from talking to people and learning about their businesses. I’m always energised by the opportunity to talk shop with founders and help them work through challenges.

How did your early life influence your career? Growing up, I didn’t speak English because I was adopted when I was 6. That period of my life had a big influence on my career. Since I was learning a new language during such a formative time, I found myself really immersing in drawing and using visuals to express how I was feeling. It was my way of communicating before I had the words for it. Once I started speaking English, I fell in love with storytelling – both through words and visuals. I realised how powerful it is to tell a story, whether through design, art, or conversation, and that early experience of navigating communication in different ways definitely shaped my creative and professional path.

Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge and how you approached it? Leadership is often an area where there’s a gap in formal training. Too frequently, we promote high performers – those who excel in individual roles – into leadership positions without providing them with the necessary skills to manage and motivate teams effectively. Over time, I’ve come to recognise that leadership requires a distinct set of capabilities, from strategic thinking to team dynamics, and it’s not simply about delivering results. During the pandemic, when we had to quickly adjust to remote teams, I had to shift my approach once again to keep the team aligned, focused, and productive in a virtual environment. I had to learn how to create clear structures for communication, motivate the team in a way that was both efficient and supportive, and maintain the agency's creative momentum despite the challenges. That experience taught me that leadership is so much about anticipating needs, fostering autonomy, and ensuring that everyone stays connected to the bigger picture, especially in times of uncertainty.

Which project are you most proud of and why? While I’ve worked on many projects that I’m proud of from a creative standpoint, what stands out most to me is when branding becomes a true differentiator and business driver for the founders we work with, helping to shape the trajectory of their businesses. It’s incredibly rewarding to help founders bring their vision to life, watch their businesses grow and evolve, and see them achieve real economic success – that’s the kind of impact I’m always striving for. I’m also especially proud of the work we've done with diverse founders, particularly women, in helping them raise capital and navigate the complexities of building a business. To date, the founders we’ve worked with have collectively raised nearly $300 million, which is a powerful reminder of how impactful design and branding can be in driving real-world change.

How have your extra business ventures informed how you run The Working Assembly? It’s important to show creative teams that leading a creative life isn’t linear. Staying passionate and curious about different things is essential to staying interesting and producing interesting work. That’s something I try to model at The Working Assembly – encouraging creativity that comes from genuine curiosity. Entrepreneurship also plays a big role in how I approach leadership. A few years ago, I bought a small ice cream shop, and it’s been a great experience. Not only have I seen how brand development can drive growth on a micro scale, but I’ve also learned firsthand how business decisions impact the bigger picture. It’s been a valuable lesson that I apply every day at The Working Assembly, helping me better empathise with the founders we work with and understand their challenges.

How inclusive is the creative industry in 2025? I think we’re at a challenging point right now. The creative industry has always been competitive and subjective, but with so many changes happening, it feels like the pressure has increased. People are nervous, and those from underrepresented groups often have even more to navigate. It can feel even more daunting when you’re already facing extra challenges – whether it’s bias, lack of support, or the weight of being one of the few in the room. That’s why it’s so crucial that we continue to prioritise making the industry more inclusive. We can’t afford to lose talent because people feel scared or unsettled. True inclusivity means providing the space and support for everyone to thrive, and it’s something we need to keep focusing on to make lasting change.

What do you think the industry needs to improve? The industry needs to get more comfortable with rethinking the way things have always been done. There’s still a lot of outdated structure – how we build teams, who gets a seat at the table, how creative success is measured. We talk a lot about innovation, but we’re still clinging to some pretty rigid systems. I also think we need to value people beyond their output. Burnout is still a huge issue in creative fields, and we have to start creating environments where people can actually sustain long, meaningful careers. That means clearer paths for growth, more mentorship, and leadership that actually invests in their teams.

What’s your branding pet peeve? One of my biggest pet peeves is when brands chase trends just for the sake of looking current – especially when it leads to design that feels generic or instantly dated. There’s been a wave of legacy brands simplifying or "blanding" their logos, and in the process, they lose the character and heritage that made them stand out in the first place. Good branding should feel intentional, not interchangeable.

What makes a cult brand? It comes down to consistency and conviction. Cult brands don’t dilute themselves trying to appeal to everyone – they make deliberate choices, even if they’re polarising. They build loyalty by being unmistakably themselves: distinct, intentional, and unapologetically clear in their values.

What’s your dream project/dream client? I’d love to work on an airline or something in the travel space – brands with global reach and big visibility. There’s so much opportunity to create emotional resonance in that category, and it naturally lends itself to storytelling and experience design. I’m also drawn to brands that are in a bit of a downturn – ones that have equity but need the right repositioning to stage a comeback. There’s something really exciting about helping a brand find its way back to relevance with sharp strategy and strong design.

What career advice would you give your younger self? Don’t get caught up in chasing titles or sticking to a manufactured timeline. Careers aren’t linear, and the things you think have to happen by a certain age usually don’t matter as much as you think they do. Focus on getting the best experience, working with the smartest, most inspiring people, building real relationships, and putting in the work. If you stay curious and committed, the rest – titles, money, recognition – tends to follow.

Anything else to add? Don’t waste too much energy looking sideways. It’s easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing or worrying about being understood, liked, or admired. The best work usually happens in the quiet, when you’re focused, clear on your values, and not afraid to do things a little differently. Stay curious, be kind, take risks. Find out more about The Working Assembly.