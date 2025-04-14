'Great brands retain a degree of mystery’: a day in the life of Julian Kyanston

Features
By published

Propaganda’s founder discusses the key to building a brilliant brand.

Julian Kyanston headshot
(Image credit: Julian Kyanston)

Julian Kyanston is the founder of Propaganda, a brand consultancy transforming business through "creative excellence and commercial rigour." After a tumultuous youth surrounded by football gangs, Julian made an unconventional debut in the world of branding before advancing to shape leading brands like GHD and Illamasqua.

Julian recently released his memoir, Brand Warfare: From the Terraces to the Boardroom – a candidly inspiring tale of his creative journey. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Julian to discuss the creation of his new book, the evolution of the industry and what makes a successful brand in 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1