Recommended reading

'My artist alter ego gave me a purpose': a day in the life of Carlos Oliveras Colom

Features
By published

The visual designer and artist discuss the influence of AI and the importance of paying artists their worth.

Carlos Oliveras Colom headshot
(Image credit: Carlos Oliveras Colom)

Carlos Oliveras Colom is a visual designer, lettering artist and illustrator hailing from Puerto Rico. Currently based in New York, Carlos is a creative chameleon boasting over ten years of experience in the creative industries, working with big-name brands such as Instagram, Apple, Amazon Music and Adobe.

Under the alias DonCarrrlos, he creates tactile experiences and bold artwork with the intention of "shedding a bit of colour and positive vibes into the world." As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Carlos to discuss his artistic alter ego, creative inspiration and the influence of AI on the creative sphere.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1