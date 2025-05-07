How to succeed in the modern creative era? Agility must be your superpower – and here's how I'm doing it

Creative industry leader explains all.

The asteroid has hit. The earth beneath our feet is vibrating, shaken by technology, new platforms, and changing consumer habits. And it's altering how we create, collaborate, and connect. This isn’t about keeping pace with software updates or upgrading hardware stacks. It’s a deeper, more profound shift that’s challenging long-held norms and forcing a Ctrl, Alt, Delete reboot of what it means to produce creative work. The creative industry isn't evolving. It's transforming.

The era of the Studiosaur is coming to an end. Legacy giants of creative production – large traditional shops with rigid hierarchies, sprawling teams, and slow-moving processes. For a long time, their size and structure were their biggest advantages (and they produced iconic work, including some of the best rebrands ever) but in today’s tech-driven world, those strengths might be starting to look like liabilities. Once-dominant names like Technicolor and Jellyfish have fallen by the wayside, and while it’s sad watching these big players collapse, it’s hard to turn an oil tanker.

Glen Taylor
Glen Taylor
Founder, Alongside Global

Glen launched Alongside Global, a collective of creative businesses with our sights set on transforming the world of marketing production. At Alongside, we know that the future of production lies in the convergence of cutting-edge technologies, innovative creative thinking, and forward-thinking brands eager to seize game-changing opportunities.

