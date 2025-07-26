What 330 Metallica gigs taught me about creativity

Features
By published

How music has shaped my creative instincts – and the way I see the world.

Metallica guitarist on stage from the back
(Image credit: Katie Rosen)

As music continues to dominate headlines, from Oasis’ much-anticipated reunion tour to the BBC’s choices around which Glastonbury sets to show, and Ozzy Osbourne saying his final farewell at what media dubbed "heavy metal’s Live Aid”, it’s made me realise just how deeply music has shaped my creative instincts – and the way I see the world.

For me, specifically, in the Snake Pit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Katie Rosen
Katie Rosen
Head of creative, Gousto

Katie Rosen is Head of Creative at leading UK recipe box service Gousto. With over 20 years’ experience guiding creative teams at brands like innocent, Natural History Museum, and The Football Association Group (FA), Katie now oversees Gousto’s award-winning team of creative ops specialists, designers, copywriters, photographers, and food stylists who create dynamic brand experiences across multiple platforms.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.