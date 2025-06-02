Recommended reading

"Balance helps me stay grounded": a day in the life of Simon Buijs

Features
By published

BUCK Europe's design director discusses balancing work with family life and the importance of owning your journey.

Simon Buijs headshot
(Image credit: Simon Buijs)

Simon Buijs is head of design and design director at BUCK Europe, a global creative company seeking innovative opportunities in every challenge. With over 15 years in the industry, his diverse work spans the worlds of illustration, animation, TV series, movies and games, with a focus on mixed media projects.

Across his career, Simon has worked with a number of high-profile clients, such as Adobe, Amnesty, Squla, and Spotify. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Simon to discuss balancing work with family life, inclusivity in the industry and his enduring passion for drawing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.