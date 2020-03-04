The best L-shaped computer desks

An L-shaped computer desk could be the purchase you didn't know you needed. L-shaped desks don't take up much more space than a standard rectangular desk (particularly when tucked into a corner) but give you far more room to work and mean you're never struggling to find room for a sketchbook, laptop and graphics tablet at once.

The very best L-shaped desks will help keep everything neat and tidy, with cupboards, drawers and cable storage to ensure your surfaces are as clear as possible. It's also worth looking out for extras like cubbies to store your computer off the ground, and keyboard trays large enough for both your board and a graphics tablet. We've put together this guide to help you make the best possible choice for your workspace, and there's something for every budget.

(Image credit: Ikea)

01. IKEA Bekant sit/stand corner desk

The best height-adjustable L-shaped computer desk

Material: particleboard with oak veneer | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 160cm x 110 cm x 65-125cm

Easy height adjustment

Wide choice of finishes

No cable hole in desktop

No drawers for storage

An adjustable desk can be a real asset when you're working long hours, making it easy to shift between sitting and standing, and bringing your work to the most comfortable height for you. This L-shaped sit/stand computer desk from IKEA features an electric motor to make changing height effortless (there are no noisy cranks to worry about; just a pair of simple buttons) and there's plenty of space to spread out your work. This desk is available with either a wood veneer or melamine top and a variety of frame colours, so you can choose a finish that suits your working space.

(Image credit: Mainstays)

02. Mainstays L-shaped desk with hutch

The best L-shaped computer desk with a hutch is a little gem

Material: particleboard with laminate | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 125cm x 120cm x 147cm

Plenty of storage

Good-sized keyboard tray

Not suitable for wide monitors

No lock for cupboard

The smart Mainstays L-shaped desk with hutch is ideal for smaller work spaces, and is a particularly good choice if you don't have a dedicated study or studio. It's far more affordable than its smart design would suggest too, and comes in a variety of woodgrain finishes. Two cubbies and and a cabinet overhead providing plenty of storage space for documents, files and materials. There's a large keyboard tray for your peripherals, too. Take care to measure your monitor before you buy, though; while this is a generously sized desk, hutch designs mean there's less space for extra-wide and curved displays.

(Image credit: Walmart)

03. Walmart large ergonomic gaming desk

The best L-shaped computer desk at Walmart is big news

Material: MDF with steel frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 143cm x 131cm x 75cm

Holder for computer tower

Huge workspace

No cupboards or shelves

A little ugly

Although it's been created with gamers in mind, the Walmart large ergonomic gaming desk is a great choice for designers too, giving you acres of space to spread out your graphics tablet, laptop, papers, desktop computer and much more. If you use a Mac Pro, you'll appreciate the dedicated stand underneath that'll keep the tower nicely ventilated and away from the dusty floor. This desk's industrial-style design won't be to everyone's tastes, and you'll need separate drawers and shelves, but having so much space is a real luxury; you'll wonder how you ever managed with a smaller workspace.

(Image credit: Z-Line)

04. Z-Line Belaire glass L-shaped computer desk

The best multi-level L-shaped computer desk is super chic

Material: tempered glass with steel frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 61cm x 152cm x 94cm

Built-in monitor stand

Stylish design

Can look untidy with cables

Needs regular cleaning

If laminated particleboard doesn't take your fancy, take a good, long look at the Z-Line Belaire glass L-shaped computer desk instead. This stunning desk, with its elegant curves, is also super practical thanks to a built-in monitor stand that raises your display to a comfortable height, plus a wide tray for stashing your keyboard and mouse or laptop out of the way for sketching sessions. You can easily install the monitor stand and keyboard tray on the same side, though be careful with your cables; with a glass desk you need to keep them neat or it'll really show.

(Image credit: Better Homes & Gardens)

05. Better Homes & Gardens Lindon Place desk

The best L-shaped computer desk with drawers is super smart

Material: laminate with metal frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 154cm x 146cm x 107cm

Lots of storage

Caddy for computer tower

Relatively expensive

Less roomy than some

The Better Homes & Gardens Lindon Place L-shaped desk is one of the more expensive desks in this roundup, but still very affordable for a piece of equipment you'll be relying on every day. This is a thoughtfully designed piece of furniture with two slim drawers that are ideal for storing your graphics tablet, Pantone charts and other equipment, plus space for a Mac Pro or PC tower and a cabinet with adjustable shelving. The hutch design means you're sacrificing some arm space for all this storage, but it looks fantastic. We particularly like the wire grid that can serve as a pinboard with assistance from a few bulldog clips.

(Image credit: SHW)

06. SHW Vista corner desk

The best modular L-shaped computer desk is a flexible friend

Material: tempered safety glass with steel frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 48cm x 130cm x 72cm

Easy to transport

Attractive smoked glass

Desktop is rather low

Assembly takes a while

The SHW Vista might look like a regular corner desk, but it actually divides into three sections so it can be assembled in a small space. If you work in an apartment and don't like the thought of heaving a huge piece of furniture up the stairs, this is the L-shaped desk for you. Its smoked tempered glass top is a thing of beauty, and there's even a foot rest bar to help you sit more comfortably. You'll need to dedicate some time to screwing the sections together, but the results are worth the effort. A great-looking desk for designers with limited space.

(Image credit: Office Hippo)

07. Office Hippo Ideal corner desk

The best L-shaped computer desk for heavy loads

Material: particleboard with metal frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 120cm x 160cm x 73cm

Extremely durable

Five-year warranty

Not very attractive

Drawers sold separately

If your everyday design work involves some heavy equipment (a Mac Pro and multiple monitors, for example), you might not feel entirely comfortable trusting a glass desk with the tools of your trade. The Office Hippo Ideal corner desk is built for exactly that kind of weightlifting, and is rated to support loads up to 80kg. It comes with an impressive five-year warranty as well, and the top is heat- and stain-resistant (ideal for coffee addicts). Not the most stylish, perhaps, but it won't let you down.

(Image credit: Walker Edison)

08. Walker Edison tempered glass computer desk

The best glass L-shaped computer desk is ideal for Mac Pro users

Material: tempered glass with steel frame | Dimensions (depth x width x height): 130cm x 50cm x 74cm

Smart glass and metal

Well designed CPU stand

No cable management

No drawers

The Walker Edison tempered glass computer desk could have been made specifically with Mac Pro users in mind, with a perfectly sized central CPU stand to keep your computer tower safely off the ground and within easy reach, whichever side of the desk you're using. It's a shame there's nothing to help with cable management; being able to clip wires to the back of the desk's legs would help keep them tidy and avoid a clearly visible tangle. It's an excellent L-shaped desk though, and will serve you well for years to come if you're willing to invest in some cable ties to neaten things up.

