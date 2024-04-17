How to sit properly in a chair

By Tom May
Contributions from
Beren Neale
 published

Protect your spine and work more comfortably, with our guide to how to sit properly in a chair

Two men sitting at desk
(Image credit: Tim van der Kuip on Unsplash)
Jump To:

If you spend hours at your desk on a regular basis, the importance of sitting properly cannot be overstated. Without wishing to sound overdramatic, failure to pay attention to this will come back to haunt you in later life, in the form of niggles and pain. 

Yes, buying the best office chair for pack pain can help enormously (even a basic budget ergonomic chair is better than that kitchen chair you've been using!) But it won't correct poor posture by itself. And the older you get, the more poor posture can lead to a myriad of issues, including back pain, muscle strain, and decreased focus. Trust me, I know. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

With contributions from