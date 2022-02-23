Finding one of the best monitors for working from home makes a lot of sense if you're regularly clocking in from the sofa or kitchen table. While you may have a work laptop that you can take home with you, it's not a form factor that's brilliantly suited to all-day use, especially if you're working on intricate design tasks.

Hunching over a laptop for hours on end won't do your posture any good, either, so if you want your home office experience to be easier on your back and your eyes, a well-sized, well-specced monitor is an essential purchase. And while any old monitor would do for everyday office and admin work, if you're in a creative job then you need something that packs a little more in the visual department.

That's where we can help. We've picked out a selection of the best monitors for home office at various sizes and with assorted extra options that may come in useful, but what they all have in common is great visual quality and colour reproduction so that you won't give up in disgust and go back to your MacBook Pro's screen. Naturally, the best quality costs more, but there are still some good-value monitors for working from home to be had.

Need more choice? If you're after the best 4K monitor, the best monitor for photo editing or the best ultrawide monitor for you home office, we've found plenty of models that'll see you right. Otherwise read on to discover our pick of the overall best monitors for home office.

The best monitors for working from home in 2022

(Image credit: Dell)

01. Dell S2722DZ Video Conferencing Monitor The best monitor for working from home right now Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: QHD (2560x1440) Connectivity: USB Type C, USB Type A, HDMI, DisplayPort TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in webcam + Strong colour performance + USB-C charging Reasons to avoid - Not 4K

If you're after a monitor for working from home, then chances are that you'll want something that can make those inevitable Zoom calls and video conferences nice and straightforward. And if that's your priority, the Dell S2722DZ is more than up to the job thanks to its 5MP pop-up webcam that you can pop back down again when you don't need it.

It's also a bright and contrasty monitor with solid colour performance, delivering 99% sRGB, and while it's not quite 4K, its QHD display should be enough for work purposes. Another bonus is a 65W USB-C port for keeping your laptop charged, and for comfort it's height-adjustable as well as tilting, swivelling and pivoting. For an all-round WFH solution, this is a tough one to beat. And if a built-in webcam's a must but you want other options, see our guide to the best monitor with webcam.

(Image credit: Asus)

02. Asus ZenScreen MB16AC portable monitor A handy portable monitor for working from home Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Connectivity: USB Type C, USB Type A TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at very.co.uk Low Stock View at Wex Photo Video View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light and portable + Landscape and portrait orientation + Good colour performance Reasons to avoid - Expensive for its size

If all you really need for working from home is an unobtrusive second screen that you can easily pack away once you've finished for the day, you should be looking for a portable monitor. And the best option right now is the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC.

It's slim and lightweight with a 15.6-inch display and will happily switch between landscape and portrait orientation, and to make your life even easier it comes with its own stylus as well as a handy case. Its 1080P display is lovely and sharp with great colour reproduction, and while there are cheaper portable monitors available, none will make you as happy as this one.

(Image credit: Dell)

03. Dell P3222QE USB-C Hub Monitor An impressive monitor with plenty of connections Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, 4X USB 3.2 Gen 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic colour accuracy + Looks really good Reasons to avoid - No HDR - Poor Adobe RGB

Need plenty of connectivity in your home office? This impressive Dell could set you up with all the ports you need; it's packed with USB ports including 65W USB-C Power Delivery so that you can share your laptop's display while charging, and it even has a RJ45 wired Ethernet connection.

As well as all its handy ports, it also packs decent image quality. Its 32-inch 4K screen delivers 99% sRGB colour space coverage (although it's not so hot at Adobe RGB), and its IPS screen technology means you'll get accurate colours regardless of your viewing angle. Need to know more? See our Dell P322QE USB-C Hub Monitor review for all the details.

(Image credit: Huawei)

04. Huawei MateView A large and stylish monitor for working from home Specifications Screen size: 28.2-inch Aspect ratio: 3:2 Resolution: 3840 x 2560 Connectivity: HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Top colour accuracy + Great styling + Good price Reasons to avoid - Adobe sRGB not brilliant

Fancy a monitor for working from home that's just a little unusual? The Huawei MateView definitely fits that description, with a 3:2 aspect ratio that gives it a distinctly old-school feel (although this does make it the perfect second screen for a Microsoft Surface laptop). The display itself is top notch; bright with plenty of contrast, and a respectable Delta-E <2 colour accuracy.

This is a good looker, too, with a thin bezel and a striking stand with easily-reachable ports built into it. We're big fans of this one; find out more in our Huawei MateView monitor review.

(Image credit: LG)

05. LG 27UL500-W A great-value 4K monitor for working from home Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Currys View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Good colour performance + Fast response time Reasons to avoid - Short on connections

Finding a reasonably-priced 4K monitor with accurate colour reproduction might seem like a bit of a long shot, but the LG 27UL500-W could do the job for you. It offers 98% srGB coverage as well as coming with its own colour calibration tool, and it's a good-sized 27-incher with a 60Hz refresh rate.

For the price this is a great monitor for working from home, with some impressive specs including HDR10 compatibility, strong connectivity and even AMD FreeSync, which will keep things smooth if you're planning to use it for a bit of gaming when you clock off.

(Image credit: Dell)

06. Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q A high-end 4K monitor for top colour accuracy Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Laptops Direct View at Ebuyer View at Amazon 174 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Amazing colour performance + Big 4K display + Quality build Reasons to avoid - High-end price

Need the best 4K monitor to go with a high-end laptop? Look no further than the Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q. It's a serious 32-inch IPS display with impressive colour accuracy and uniformity; it just falls short of 100% Adobe RGB but gives you full sRGB as well as 95% DCI-P3, making it ideal for any creative who demands top image quality.

It's not exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for, and on top of the superb colour and contrast you also get fantastic build quality, a matte screen that won't distract you with unwanted reflections, and a super-thin 6mm bezel. Go on, treat yourself.

(Image credit: LG)

07. LG 34WN750 UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor The best ultrawide monitor for working from home Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: QHD Wide (3440 x 1440) Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Ebuyer View at Laptops Direct View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge ultrawide screen + Good value Reasons to avoid - Not much connectivity - Flat rather than curved

Working with lots of windows simultaneously? If that describes your typical working setup, an ultrawide monitor can accommodate everything without the need for multiple screens, and the LG 34WN750 hits the right balance of features, price and quality.

It's a big, bright 34-inch monitor with HDR10 for punchy colours, and it features both HDMI and DisplayPort connections so you shouldn't have any problems getting your laptop set up with it. The lack of USB-C connection will be a disappointment for MacBook Pro users, but otherwise this a fine choice for anyone who needs a great big slab of screen.

(Image credit: BenQ)

08. BenQ PD2705Q The perfect home accompaniment for your MacBook Pro Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: QHD (2560x1440) Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Perfect for MacBook Pro + Excellent colour accuracy + Useful display modes Reasons to avoid - Not 4K

If you usually work with a MacBook Pro and want a monitor that'll go with it perfectly, this 1440P model from BenQ is a solid option. It's aimed squarely at designers and delivers 100% of Adobe RGB, and not only does it have a USB-C connection that's ideal for connecting a MacBook of any stripe, but it also has an 'M Book' mode that matches its output to the MacBook Pro's display, so what you see on the BenQ will be the same as what you'd see on your laptop.

It also boasts 'Pantone Validated' certification as well as offering useful display modes such as Darkroom, CAD/CAM and Animation, and while it's probably a bit much for everyday use, it's just the thing for anyone who's tired of hunching over their MacBook but a display that comes up to scratch.

(Image credit: Future)

Creative Bloq created this content as part of a paid partnership with MPB. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Creative Bloq. Keep your eyes peeled for more articles in this Creative Business Month series, which we'll be posting throughout February.