Philips 27E1N1300AE review: beautiful IPS monitor with USB-C connectivity

The Philips 27E1N1300AE is a fantastic all-around monitor that delivers good results in almost every area. The IPS display makes viewing possible from almost any angle in case that floats your boat. The technology gives crisp results when viewing pretty much any medium, and 1ms (MPRT) for response times removes any annoying lag. I found the brightness spot on – not too bright to be overwhelming and not too dull to result in an eye struggle. The brightness level gives a lovely, flat picture that is easy on the eyes. The USB-C connection also includes power delivery for charging connected devices.

The Philips 27E1N1300AE is a beautiful monitor that has a range of more premium features that are more than welcome at this price point. USB-C connectivity achieves the dual purpose of extending your display while at the same time providing power delivery to your connected device.

At 27 inches, this monitor sits perfectly on any desk – not too chunky, not too small. The thin, bevelled surround gives maximum focus to the display itself, although not all of the LCD panel seems to be utilised for some reason.

Carrying out a range of tasks, including web browsing, word processing, video watching, and game playing, I was surprised at how versatile this model proved itself to be. But is it good enough to bother the best USB-C monitors on the market? Let's find out.

Philips 27E1N1300AE: Key specifications

Philips 27E1N1300AE review: Design and build

27 inches of this beautiful LCD are encased in a thin black plastic case that is curved to the rear to make space for all the internal parts. The edging is super thin on the two sides and the top, with a slightly thicker edging at the bottom. The bottom strip appears to be constructed from a separate part, which means there is a join line in the bottom left and right corners. A seamless construction would have been significantly more pleasing to the eye.

The back looks just as premium as the front, with a ribbed embossed pattern present across the whole of the rear side and even continuing across the back plate panel that connects the display to the base. The rear curves from each bevelled edge towards the thickest point of the monitor at the rear, at which point the base plate is connected. A quick glance on any side suggests a super thin screen due in large part to the curved back.

The base is plastic but has a brushed metal effect to it. The stand feels robust enough to take the weight of the screen, and I experienced no issues with the plastic warping or deforming during setup.

The base allows for rotation of the monitor in an upward and downward direction, but not from left to right. There is also an EasySelect Menu Toggle Key located on the rear of the screen that enables quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings through the On-Screen Display menu.

The USB-C connection, two USB-A ports, and an audio hook-up turn this into a rudimentary docking station that is made even better by the power delivery that is offered to the connected device.

Philips 27E1N1300AE review: Features

A range of features move this away from just a standard monitor towards something far more useful as part of any desk setup. It begins with a 1920 x 1080 resolution display. 4K or even 8K enthusiasts will need to look elsewhere. The Full HD display gives enough resolution for almost all tasks but comes up short when working with higher-resolution graphics, including 4K video.

Images at this resolution are buttery smooth, thanks to the 100 Hz refresh rate. This is more than enough for most tasks, but it comes into its own when playing games that include quick movement that needs to be effectively tracked. There is no smearing or motion blur thanks to the 1 ms MPRT (motion picture response time). Again, this is something that is generally only beneficial for the demands of gamers.

The monitor itself can be connected to a laptop that is USB-C enabled or via an adapter. Not only does this enable display extension but also power delivery for charging connected devices at the same time. This makes it possible to work, transfer data at high speeds, and recharge compatible devices.

To help with avoiding viewing angle problems, this Philips monitor utilises an IPS display with advanced technology. This also contributes to beautiful colour replication and crisp images at all times.

The LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology are ideal for reducing eye strain and fatigue, which are common for almost all users of monitors.

Philips 27E1N1300AE review: Performance

The brightness level of 250 nits is probably a little lower than I would have liked, but to be honest, I kind of got used to it. The default setting of 90% gave a lovely flat effect to the display and reduced the brightness of the whites so they weren't unnecessarily straining my eyes. This monitor will be fine in most office or home setup environments.

When testing this monitor, I spent most of the time sitting directly in front of it. I therefore had very little requirement for the extreme viewing angles that are possible. I rarely spend any time around my monitor with other users and rather choose to use my TV for any communal activity, such as gaming or watching films. If you need your monitor for group activities, then you can rest assured that this monitor performs excellently at all angles.

The refresh rate sits at 100 Hz, which is more than enough for any casual gamer. 60 Hz would usually be fine. But more competitive gamers will be looking for upwards of 144 Hz, and in that regard, this Philips monitor falls a little short. For watching films, general design and creative work, and web browsing, there were no problems with the refresh rate.

The display tops out at Full HD, which was a little lacking for my liking. Across 27 inches, I did find that the pixel density of 81.59 PPI wasn't enough. 4K monitors with higher PPI give a much clearer image.

I liked the performance of the Philips 27E1N1300AE. I was really pleased with every feature and generally enjoyed my day-to-day life with it. The image was crisp, bright, and big enough to make for a very pleasurable experience.

Philips 27E1N1300AE review: Price

The Philips 27E1N1300AE comes in at around £179 at most retailers. This puts it firmly in the very affordable category when it comes to purchasing a monitor that will work with documents, web browsing, film watching, or game playing. There are alternatives with better contrast, premium features, and quicker response times, but not at this price.

Should I buy the Philips 27E1N1300AE?

At only £179, the Philips 27E1N1300AE will appeal to a wide-ranging audience. Any creative who wants a reliable workhorse will find exactly that with this model. The additional features turn it into a little mini docking station, which further extends its usability.

Those requiring an ultrawide display will be better served by the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600. You'll certainly pay for the luxury, though.

There are far better options available, especially for gamers, but for general creative work, web browsing, or film watching, there isn't much better on the market at this price.