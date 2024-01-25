OMG Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons now come in Princess Peach Pastel Pink

Nintendo has revealed a new limited edition pair of Pastel Pink Joy-Cons for the release of its upcoming Princess Peach Showtime game (available on March 22) for the Nintendo Switch console. Available now for pre-order, but only for a limited time, these super cute Joy-Cons are everything a pastel kawaii gamer could ever ask for.

You can preorder the limited edition controllers for $79.99 at Best Buy, as well as from Nintendo's official online store – although these appear to have already sold out. In the UK, you can expect to pay £69.99 directly from the My Nintendo Store, which is only £10 more than average Joy-Con prices.

Preorder the Pastel Pink Nintendo Joy-Cons now for $79.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Nintendo / Best Buy)

The gamers of Twitter (X) had some pretty opinionated things to say about the announcement of these pastel-coloured cons, with the consensus being that they're to die for – although others speculate about it being too late in the game now for new Joy-Cons with rumours of a Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon. There's no escaping from comments on the latest Palworld Pokemon controversy either.

As much as I want this, I know these are gonna drift like the others so I’ll wait for the next game controller y’all are making.January 23, 2024 See more

• " I can’t believe y’all are getting me to buy another set of Joycon this late in the Switch’s life" - @forestminish.

• "Can we get Palworld themed joycons?" - @jasonxchnge.

• "Would have been better if the buttons and joysticks were white. But the color is so cute!" - @MaemaeKitsuhime.

• "Nobody cares about this. Only palworld matters" - @PCMR_Elitist.

• "NINTENDO STOP MAKING CUTE THINGS LIMITED EDITION YALL DON'T WANT MONEY OR WHAT?" - @freckxi.

X user @NekoNeko104 also made a great point, stating that " As much as I want this, I know these are gonna drift like the others so I’ll wait for the next game controller y’all are making."

We all hate Joy-Con drift. If you've been experiencing this issue too, take a look at some of the best joy-con alternatives that we recommend.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Best Buy)

These pastel Joy-Cons are undoubtedly perfect for Peach fans, and we think it's about time that the Princess was given her own spotlight. The upcoming game features new Princess Peach character designs too – like Ninja Peach, Cowboy Peach, and what looks like Pirate Peach? Watch out Barbie, Princess Peach is coming for your brand.

