The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices in 2021

Need new controllers? Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices might be quite a bit more than you anticipated, but we're here to help. The Nintendo Switch has been the hottest console of the past year (at least until the PS5 and Xbox Series X turned up to spoil things), but it's not exactly cheap and the same goes for its controllers.

It's always handy to have a spare pair of Joy-Cons around, particularly if you want to get some multiplayer gaming in. And should you fall victim to the dreaded Joy-Con drift, where controllers keep reporting movement when you're not touching them, it's good to have a spare pair around so you're not left without controllers while they're being fixed.

Joy-Cons are expensive, though. Even if you find a great Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sale, you're unlikely to pay less than $79.99/£69.99 for a new pair of controllers. And while it's possible to buy single Joy-Cons it's not really worth the effort; they work as a pair, and you'll pay more per unit if you buy them one by one.

If you're serious about games and fancy paying a bit less, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a great option. It's less versatile than a pair of Joy-Cons and doesn't quite have all the features, but it's more like a traditional console controller, perfect for long gaming sessions and won't cost you as much. Whichever controller you're after, though, read on the for the best prices available now.

Haven't got as far as buying a Switch yet? Check out our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch deals, and be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games right now.

What's the deal with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons don't seem like they should be that expensive; they're small and plastic-looking with a tendency towards kid-friendly colours, so you'd expect them to come at pocket money prices. But in fact you're looking at around $79.99/£69.99 for a pair. What's that all about?

The fact is that there's a lot of cool technology built into Joy-Cons that ramps the price up. Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can be used as a stand-alone controller, and also has an accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensor. It also delivers HD rumble so that you can really feel your games.

The right Joy-Con also has an IR motion camera that can detect the shape, movement and distance of objects, and both Joy-Cons have a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge. They might look cheap, but there's a lot going on under the surface.

The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

How to find Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sales

Nintendo has a reputation as a super fun happy company that loves us all, but when it comes down to business it's a ruthless operator. Like Apple, it knows its products are much in demand and rarely discounts them, so if you're after a serious Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sale your best bet is to wait for the traditional heavy shopping periods.

While you can probably save a bit on new Joy-Cons if you shop around now, you're likely to do best if you hang on until Amazon Prime day, Black Friday or the holiday sales. Realistically, though, the discounts you're likely to get won't be much more substantial than what's available right now, so you might as well go ahead and buy now.

Don't have a Nintendo Switch yet? Here are the best deals available today.

Related articles: