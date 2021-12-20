The best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2021

The best Nintendo Switch accessories can add even more to the fantastic, if hard to find console. If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, or if you’re hoping to get one for Christmas, it makes sense to enhance it with the perfect add-ons, from accessories for particular games to general protection, grips and of course charging options.

The colourful hybrid console looks set to become the best-selling Nintendo device of all time and has been flying off shelves faster than Nintendo can produce it, but the fun doesn’t stop with the console alone. Whether you’ve opted for the original Nintendo Switch (see our Nintendo Switch review), the Lite (see our Nintendo Switch Lite review) or the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, the best Switch accessories can add more to your gaming experience.

Our list below includes practical gear like a charger and cases, but also some more novel Nintendo Switch accessories. How about turning your Switch into an augmented reality car racing machine, for example? Or switching up (sorry) your home workouts with the Switch Ring Fit Adventure?

If you’re still trying to get hold of a Switch of any kind, keep your eye on our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals . Switch fans will also want to have the best Nintendo Switch games. Meanwhile, read on for our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Note that most of these work for all models of the console, but cases need to be selected for your specific model.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

01. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers The best Nintendo Switch accessory Specifications Compatible with : Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED Weight: 182g Battery life: 20 hours per charge Charging time: 6 hours to full TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Currys View at GameByte 56 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Attached to the Switch or can be used as individual controllers + A nice size for children Reasons to avoid - A little fiddly for larger hands

Perhaps the best Nintendo Switch accessory of all already comes bundled with the device. It's just very handy to have an extra pair of them if you want to play with friends. You're not going to want to tell everyone who comes round to visit to bring their own Joy-Cons with them, so you'll want to have a spare set for when the opportunity for a multiplayer session arises.

Initially launched in either grey or neon red and blue, the controllers, which can be used connected to the Switch or separated, come in an increasing variety of colours and special editions so you can take your pick. You can buy individual Joy-Cons as well as pairs, but it works out cheaper to buy them in twos.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

02. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The best Nintendo Switch controller Specifications Compatible with: Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED Weight: 400g Battery life: Up to 40 hours per charge Charging time: 6 hours to full TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at John Lewis Prime View at Amazon View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Fantastic D-Pad + Great battery life + Forward-thinking with NFC and USB-C Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Triggers could be deeper

If you're not such a fan of the colourful and rather unique Joy-Con controllers that come bundled with the Switch and prefer a more traditional controller, then the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is probably the best Nintendo Switch accessory for you to start with. Although the Joy-Con controllers have a grip and can be untied to form a single device, they don't have traditional D-pads like you get with the Switch Pro Controller. It's ergonomically solid and offers motion control, HD rumble and Amiibo support, making it a great alternative. There are several special editions of the controller to match your favourite games.

(Image credit: Mayflash)

03. Mayflash GameCube Controller Adapter for Switch The best Nintendo Switch accessory for fans of the GameCube controller Specifications Compatible with:: Switch, Switch OLED Weight: 181g Dimensions: 12.5 x 10 x 2.5cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple and inexpensive + Works for the Nintendo Wii U too Reasons to avoid - Not particularly pretty

The Switch's own controllers above are great devices to pair with the console, but if you're an old-school Nintendo fan, chances are you're itching to play the Switch with your GameCube controller. It makes sense. With its multi joystick set up, super responsive D-Pad, and double row of shoulder buttons, the GameCube controller remains one of the most loved controllers of all time, providing more inputs than a lot of other controllers that came before or after.

Fortunately, you can use it with the Switch simply by using a GameCube controller adapter. There are several on the market, but this option from Mayflash is inexpensive and does the job. It supports built-in vibration feedback with no delays with two USB cables making the experience more stable. It works with the Wii U too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

04. Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure The best Nintendo Switch accessory for fitness Specifications Compatible with: All Switches, but best for Switch or Switch OLED Weight: 698g Dimensions: 34 x 33 x 7 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Makes exercise fun + Two-part activity tracking + It's a real game Reasons to avoid - May get tired after a while

As the Switch’s dedicated fitness accessory, Ring Fit Adventure feels a little like it's inherited the legacy of the Wii's Fit Board. However, rather than being simply a gamified exercise class, Ring Fit Adventure adds the extra element of role play into the mix. That might sound a bit odd, but it actually works, and it can be a ton of fun for everyone. Basically, you’re a runner fighting massive monsters, and you have to use physical movements like running, planks, push-ups and yoga poses to gain more power to defeat them.

You slot one half of the Joy-Con into the resistance ring and you strap the other half to your thigh in a holster. Together, they measure how you move and connect your actions to your character’s on the screen. It’s great novel indoor fun, and a lot more entertaining than YouTube exercise classes. Note that to be able to see the action while you play, you’ll want to doc your Switch to your TV, so this isn’t really an option for the Switch Lite.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

05. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit The ultimate Nintendo Switch accessory for Mario Kart fans Specifications Compatible with: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite Battery life: Around 3 hours Time to recharge : Around 3.5 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at Currys Reasons to buy + Clever use of augmented reality + You can create your own racetracks + Great fun Reasons to avoid - Expensive for multiplayer - Doesn't like carpet

A Mario Kart game you play in your own home with a real remote control car? Count us in! This Nintendo Switch accessory turns your living room, or anywhere else into a racetrack, which can only be great fun. You simply place the checkpoint arches around the room, then drive the car around to create your own track. The kart has a camera, which live streams its view to your Nintendo Switch console via wifi. When you race you’ll see other rivals on the Switch screen, like a normal Mario Kart game. Neat!

Up to four people can race at once (they’ll each need to buy a car though; the pack only includes one) and there are four-speed levels, with the battery lasting around 90 minutes on the middle speeds. Of course, there are some practical issues with a setup like this. You need a reasonably hard floor or lino – the kart will struggle with rugs and thick-pile carpet – and the more space you have, the better. If you have the right location, then Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit should definitely be on your Christmas list. There's a Mario set and a Luigi set, so take your pick.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

06. Joy-Con Wheel Pair The best Nintendo Switch accessory for racing fans Specifications Compatible with:: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite Dimensions: 25.4 x 17.78 x 15.24 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at argos.co.uk 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Includes two Joy-Con Wheels + Large, comfortable buttons + Makes it easier to play Mario Kart Reasons to avoid - Wheels are quite small

And here's another great Nintendo Switch accessory for Mario Kart fans: a wireless Joy-Con steering wheel adaptor to let you drive using a wheel rather than the usual controller. It uses the Joy-Con's motion sensors to give the feeling of really driving a cart. It can take a while to get the hang of, just like driving for real, and the wheels are a little small, but they do enhance the experience of racing games on the Switch.

Best of all, unlike the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit above, the Joy-Con Wheels come in pairs, so you don't have to send your friends off to buy their own if you want a multiplayer race. There's sometimes quite low availability of the official Nintendo Joy-Con Wheels, and they more often come bundled in with the Switch and Mario Kart 8. Various other brands make their own alternatives.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

07. Nintendo Labo Variety Kit The coolest Nintendo Switch accessory for learning and creativity Specifications Compatible with: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite Weight: 2.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon 704 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Educational + Has great potential and depth + Continues to be updated Reasons to avoid - No spare parts - Takes up a fair bit of space

Fancy building cardboard peripherals that work with real games and can be reprogrammed however you like? Nintendo Labo is perhaps the most unusual but also the coolest Nintendo Switch accessory for anyone who wants to get creative. The kits include cardboard cut-outs and other material that needs to be assembled in combination with the Switch console display and Joy-Con controllers to create a 'Toy-Con', which can interact with the game software that comes included.

There are several available. The Variety Kit includes five different projects to make: two cars, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike and a piano. It's a great way for kids to learn principles of engineering, physics, and basic programming, but it's great for adults that like building, creating and tinkering with tech too.

(Image credit: Mumba)

08. Mumba Nintendo Switch carrying case The best Nintendo Switch case Specifications Compatible with: Switch Material: EVA and fabric Dimensions: 27 x 13.11 x 7.01cm Weight: 349.27g : TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Large capacity + Good protection Reasons to avoid - Fabric may fray with heavy use

The Nintendo Switch is obviously designed as a very portable console, and chances are you're going to want to take it out of the house. After all, it's perfect for killing time on a long journey. In this case, you're going to want a case to protect it. There are lots of options available but this Mumba case is great value for money, offering fual shock and and scratch protection. It has a durable EVA hard shell with a water-resistant surface and it's easy to carry.

(Image credit: Tomtoc)

09. Tomtoc Nintendo Switch Lite case The best Nintendo Switch Lite case Specifications Compatible with: Switch Lite Material: Polyester Dimensions: 11.98 cm x 23.50 cm x 6.50cm Weight: 221g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultra slim + Comes in a range of colours Reasons to avoid - Protection limited to splashes and scratches

If you've opted for the Nintendo Switch Lite, you might want to consider this sharp looking splashproof case from Tomtoc. Slim and light, it perfectly fits the form of the device, even looking like a Nintendo Switch Lite. There's enough padding to offer protection from knocks and scratches, and the raise areas help to reduce direct pressure on the buttons and joysticks. It's available in a load of fun colour combinations, matching the colourful style of the Switch itself. There's an adjustable removable hand strap to make it flexible and comfortable to carry.

(Image credit: Skull & Co)

10. Skull & Co. GripCase Crystal The best Nintendo Switch case grip Specifications Compatible with: Switch (also available for Switch Lite) Material: TPU Weight: 680g Dimensions:: 34.7 x 16.3 x 8.9cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great fit + Comes in a range of colours Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Want a bit more grip for your Switch? The Skull & Co. GripCase GripCase is a case option that offers protection plus three sets of replaceable grips that allow you to customise it for your hand size. It also protects the top corners of your Joy-Cons while also giving you larger triggers for the ZL and ZR buttons. You can even dock the Switch without having to remove the case. It's a great option if people with different size hands use your Switch. The product above is for the original Switch, but there's also a version for the Switch Lite.

(Image credit: AmFilm)

11. AmFilm The best Nintendo Switch screen protector Specifications Compatible with: Switch (also available for Switch Lite) Material: tempered glass Thickness: 0.33mm Number of screen protectors: 2 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value Reasons to avoid - Require care to install

If you're quickly slipping your Switch in and out of its dock, it can easily pick up scratches on the display screen, so it can make sense to invest in a screen protector for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, you don't want to pay a huge amount of money for a screen protector, but we think the AmFilm tempered glass screen protector is good value. It's easy to apply (relatively speaking, you do need to take care to avoid bubbles), and it doesn't affect the Switch's touchscreen performance. The price above is for the Switch screen protector, but AmFilm also has a Nintendo Switch Lite screen protector.

(Image credit: Anker)

12. Anker PowerCore 20,100 power bank The best portable charger for Nintendo Switch Specifications Compatible with: Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED Battery size: 20,100 mAh Dimensions: 16.6 x 5.8 x 2.2cm Weight: 356g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon 348 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Big battery + Rapid charging Reasons to avoid - Heavy

If you're planning to use your console out of the house a lot, then you'll need a solid, reliable portable charger for your Nintendo Switch. The console's battery life isn’t at all unreasonable, but it isn't amazing either, and you can't guarantee you'll always be close to a plug socket when it runs own. it makes sense to have backup power on hand (make sure you also pack a USB-C cable, of course). Anker's one of the most reliable names for portable chargers and this is one of its best, housing a massive 20,100mAh battery. It's enough to charge your Nintendo Switch several times before it needs a recharge itself. For more options, see our best power banks buying guide.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

13. Sandisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch The Best SD card for Nintendo Switch Specifications Compatible with: Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB Read Speed: up to 100mb/s Warranty: Lifetime (or 30 years) SD Reader: No Ultra High Speed: UHS-3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon 97 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Official memory card + Reliable brand + Fast Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest SD card

Once you start to build up your collection of Nintendo Switch games, you're going to want memory cards to store them on. Sandisk is one of the most recognised manufacturers around, and this range of SD cards even has Nintendo's own stamp of approval too. With a range of sizes, from 64GB right up to 512GB, they provide read speeds of up to 100mb for fast loading and a minimum 30-year warranty. They even come with Switch-oriented designs, with a mushroom on the 128GB version and an animal crossing leaf on the 512GB.

