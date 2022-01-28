The Best Nintendo Switch travel case to protect your console

By treating yourself to the best Nintendo Switch travel case you can find, you can take your Switch with you wherever you go, with total impunity. One brilliant advantage the Switch has over other consoles is its portability, but you wouldn't want to just sling it into a bag or suitcase and risk it getting all dinged up or scratched.

With a quality travel case, however, your Switch will be properly protected on your travels, and depending on your case you should be able to pack all the extras you're likely to need such as game and microSD cards, spare controllers, cables and more. There are even Nintendo Switch travel bags that'll give you enough room to pack your entire Switch system, dock and power supply included.

We've rounded up some of the best options for both the US and UK, and you'll find travel cases suitable for all three Switch models including the new Switch OLED. Still don't have a Switch? Our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals can help sort you out, and if you're looking for something to play, we can point you at the best Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch Lite games. Happy travels!

Best Nintendo Switch travel case: US

(Image credit: Game Traveler)

Whatever kind of Switch you have, the Nintendo-approved Game Traveler case will hold it firmly and securely so you can take it out and about without fear of coming to grief. Its hard-shell case has a ballistic nylon covering, while a soft linen fitted interior means your Switch won't get scratched up while you're on the move, its built-in screen protector doubles up as an adjustable stand for playing in Tabletop mode, and it even includes cases for game cards and Micro SD cards.

(Image credit: tomtoc)

02. tomtoc Carrying Case A great travel case for extra storage Specifications Materials used: Nylon and linen Cartridge compartments: 24 Additional storage: Storage for AC adapter, extra Joy-Cons, Pro Controller Extra features: Works as a stand TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Protective case + Lots of storage space + Holds loads of game cards Reasons to avoid - Looks a bit chunky

If you take your gaming seriously, you'll want a Nintendo Switch travel case that can accommodate a serious controller, and the tomtoc Carrying Case does just that without overloading you. The mesh pouch in the lid is designed to hold a Pro Controller as well as an AC adapter and extra Joy-Cons, and there's also storage for up to 24 game as well as a built-in stand. It'll keep your Switch or Switch OLED secure, too, with drop protection and an integrated screen protector.

(Image credit: Pemalin)

03. Nintendo Switch Deluxe Carrying Case The best Nintendo Switch travel case deluxe model Specifications Materials used: Nylon, EVA Cartridge compartments: 18 Additional storage: Storage for complete Switch system plus Pro Controller Extra features: Shoulder strap TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Heavy duty protection + Pre-cut storage pockets + Choice of designs Reasons to avoid - Pointless Poké Ball holder

For maximum protection for your Switch and all its accessories, the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Carrying Case from Permalin is a fantastic option. It's like a little flight case for your console, made from hard EVA with ballistic nylon, with a pre-cut foam interior with shaped pockets designed to hold your Switch, dock, power adapter, joy-con grips and straps, HDMI cable, Pro Controller and even a Poké Ball, if that floats your boat. There's also room for 21 game cards, plus an extra zippered pouch for anything else you want to take with you.

(Image credit: HEYSTOP)

04. HeysTop Switch OLED Case The best travel case for the Switch OLED Specifications Materials used: EVA Cartridge compartments: 8 Additional storage: Accessories pocket Extra features: Screen protector TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Water and dustproof + Storage for spare Joy-Cons + Works with standard Switch Reasons to avoid - Smells a little weird

Anyone who's treated themselves to a top-of-the-range Switch OLED is definitely going to want a suitable case for it, and this HeysTop model will fit the bill. It's designed with the Switch OLED in mind but it'll also accommodate the standard Switch, and it's waterproof and dustproof with a hard EVA shell and softer inner materials to keep your console from getting kicked about in transit. There's storage space for eight game cards as well as room for extra Joy-Cons and other accessories, and while you might find it smells a bit odd when you unpack it, that should fade.

(Image credit: ivoler)

05. iVoler Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Lite The best Nintendo Switch Lite travel case Specifications Materials used: Not stated Cartridge compartments: 20 Additional storage: Large accessories pocket Extra features: Screen protector TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good sturdy case + Plenty of games storage + Lots of room for extras Reasons to avoid - May not fit AC adapter

The Switch Lite is an ideal travel companion, but if you really want to make the most of it you'll need plenty of room for all those little extras such as an AC adapter, charging cable, earphones and of course game cards. This iVoler travel case does the job, with a big mesh pocket that'll hold loads of additional gear (we've heard complaints that an AC adapter might not actually fit, so be warned), as well as holders for up to 20 game cards. It has an outer hard shell to protect your Lite from knocks and drops, plus a soft microfiber lining and screen protector.

Best Nintendo Switch travel case: UK

(Image credit: PowerA)

01. NSW Universal Everywhere Messenger Bag The best-looking Nintendo Switch travel case Specifications Materials used: Polyester and neoprene Cartridge compartments: 6 Additional storage: Storage for complete Switch system Extra features: Shoulder strap and rubberised handle TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Looks impressive + Compartments for everything... + ...including your dock Reasons to avoid - Only four game card slots

This fantastic messenger bag is a top option for anyone who wants a Nintendo Switch travel case that looks like a standard bag. It's another case with the Nintendo seal of approval and it looks amazing from the outside, while inside you'll find plenty of fitted compartments designed to hold your Switch and all the accessories you're likely to need, including your dock, power supply, cables and Pro Controller. There are only enough slots for four game cards, but if you need more than that then you'll find there's plenty of room to put them in loose.

(Image credit: HORI)

02. Hori Slim Tough Pouch The best compact and protective Switch travel case Specifications Materials used: Nylon and linen Cartridge compartments: 10 Additional storage: Accessories pocket Extra features: None TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Made for Switch Lite + Built-in screen protector + Nintendo-approved Reasons to avoid - Not much storage space

Want to keep things minimal? This Nintendo Switch Lite travel case from Hori is lovely and slimline, but it'll keep your handheld console protected thanks to its semi-hard case, and it still has slots for up to 10 game cards, plus there's room whatever other accessories you can fit inside its integrated mesh pocket. The game card holder doubles up as a screen protector to save your Lite from scratches, and this is another travel case that's approved by Nintendo.

(Image credit: PowerA)

03. PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit The most comprehensive Switch Lite travel case Specifications Materials used: Not stated Cartridge compartments: 6 Additional storage: Accessories pocket Extra features: Car charger, earbuds, screen protector, cleaning cloth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Solid case + Built-in screen protector + Lots of cool extras Reasons to avoid - Short on game storage

For taking your Switch Lite off on your travels, this travel protection case kit from PowerA has pretty much everything you need. The tough outer shell and screen protector will prevent your Lite from coming to harm, and it features storage for six game cards and a pair of microSD card, but that's not all. This case also comes with a car charger for keeping your console fully charged on your journey, as well as a pair of earbuds complete with inline mic, and a cleaning cloth so you can keep your Switch Lite nice and shiny while you're out and about.

(Image credit: Orzly)

Orzly's carrying case is a popular option for people in search of a Nintendo Switch travel case, and it's easy to see why. Its hard EVA outer shell and soft inner material provide plenty of protection for either a Switch or Switch OLED, and inside there's lots of room for extras. As well as your Switch, you'll find space for extra pairs of Joy-Cons and cables (although sadly there's no room for a dock or Pro Controller), and there are eight slots for holding your game cards. There are some great colour options to choose from, too.

(Image credit: PowerA)

5. NSW Stealth Case A great looking slimline case for your Nintendo Switch Specifications Materials used: Nylon and linen Cartridge compartments: 5 Additional storage: Mesh pocket Extra features: Plays stand, screen protector and cleaning cloth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great fit + Built-in stand + Minimal and functional Reasons to avoid - Not very much storage

Obviously the thing that attracted us to the NSW Stealth Case was the old-school Super Mario Bros. design (there are three other official Nintendo designs available as well), but beyond that this a decent Nintendo Switch travel case. It has a soft outer shell that'll fit your Switch perfectly, and there's a soft felt lining inside as well as a screen protector, cleaning cloth and a stand for playing in tabletop mode. There are slots for five game cards, and if you need more storage there's also mesh pocket you can use. Simple and great looking, it's just the thing if you want a minimal case.

