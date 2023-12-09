The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con alternatives in 2023

If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are you've experienced the dreaded Joy-Con drift at some stage or another. If you haven't, then just wait. This is unfortunately a common problem with Switch controllers that Nintendo is aware of, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating when playing the best Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo does offer a free Joy-Con repair service, which you can book online through the Nintendo Support website, but this takes about 2 weeks and is a long time to be without a controller. Not to mention the drift can always come back.
This is exactly why I've been hunting for the best Joy-Con alternatives to use instead, from wireless Pro controllers to all-in-one joypads. Even on sale, the best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices can still be more expensive than these third-party options, which I'll be sharing with you below. One of these might even make for a great last-minute Nintendo Stocking filler if it arrives in time.
Best Joy-Con Alternatives
The Joy-Con alternatives you didn't know you needed
Best for casual gamers
This officially licensed HORI controller is ergonomically designed and well-suited to people with larger hands, or for those who like the feel and button placement of a more traditional game controller when playing in handheld mode. There's an array of design and colour options to choose from, and my favourite is the Pokémon Eevee and Pikachu edition, as well as the Pikachu and Mimikyu edition. They're both adorable. The reviewers over at Best Buy are even saying this Split Pad is more comfortable than using Joy-Cons.
Best for nostalgic gamers
This Nintendo Switch controller will be familiar to some, as it takes the exact form of a full-size retro Nintendo 64 controller which nostalgic gamers will die for. It also includes built-in rumble features for compatible games (no original Rumble Pak™ required!) which is a pretty big deal, although the downside is that it's mostly compatible with Nintendo Switch Online games only, and not the best for regular Switch games.
Best for immersive gamers
The CRKD Nitro Deck is a professional handheld deck for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models that promises absolutely zero stick drift. It looks proper smart too, with an all-black design with a more ergonomic grip than standard Joy-Cons. It also offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style, with swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, plus a low-latency USB-C connection. If you'd prefer it to look more like a GameBoy, there's a CRKD retro edition that's a little pricier (but worth it).
Best for console gamers
We have to mention the official Nintendo Switch Pro controller here, as it's probably the most popular and well-known alternative to using Joy-Cons for Switch gamers. This controller offers a traditional console gaming experience and feels more familiar to those who are used to DualShock and Xbox pads instead of smaller Joy-Cons. It has motion controls, rumble features, and a built-in Amiibo scanner for anyone who still uses those. It uses a USB-C to USB-A cable for charging.
Best for neon aesthetic gamers
This Joy-pad from NYXI is compatible with the Switch and Switch OLED consoles, and offers 8 different LED colours to choose from with a visual "breathing" function. It's said to be comfortable and ergonomic, but what we like about it is that you can play with these pads attached to your Switch with the screen in the middle, or as a separate controller for when in TV mode (the same as Joy-Cons). It has a programmable back button too, for complete precision and control.
Best for younger gamers
The Gripcon controller from NexiGo looks really fun from the get-go with a clear design that shows all of the wiring and mechanisms underneath, or a cosmic nebula design to choose from too. The RGB ring lights around the joysticks are a nice touch, and the grip also offers dual-motor haptic feedback and a six-axis gyroscope for greater immersion and accuracy when playing FPS titles (like Fortnite) and also lets you charge the console while you play, what more do you need?
FAQs
Can I get my Joy-Cons replaced?
Yes. Nintendo has a free Joy-Con repair service but you'll need to book a repair through the Nintendo Support website first and send off your Joy-Cons in the post to Nintendo (its free) for approximately 2 weeks or so.
You can still do this even if your console is outside of its original warranty period – thanks to a recent Nintendo policy change. I've had my Joy-Cons repaired by Nintendo once already, and they've started shifting out of place yet again, just over a year after getting them fixed.
So keep in mind that this will always be an issue and even if you get your Joy-Cons repaired the problem can come back at a later time.
How do you charge Joy-Cons?
The easiest way is by attaching them to your Nintendo Switch console first and then charging both your console and controllers at the same time through the supplied AC adapter, by using your Nintendo Switch dock, or a generic USB Type-C cable.
You can also get separate chargers that have been specifically designed for Nintendo Joy-Cons, like this one from Nintendo, that can also charge up to 4 or 6 Joy-Cons at a time without needing to connect them to your Nintendo Switch console to do so.
Can I still play motion games without a Joy-Con?
This is a great question, but it's a tricky one to answer. Some of the best Joy-Con alternative Switch controllers in this guide are equipped with motion controls built-in, meaning you can use them the same way you would your Joy-Cons for games like Mario Kart and Nintendo Sports, but there's no guarantee that they'll perform as seamlessly as official Joy-Cons do, since the other options aren't made by Nintendo.
If you mostly play your Switch handheld or like basic adventure games, then I wouldn't worry too much about motion controls as these are mainly for multiplayer titles and active games like Just Dance.
