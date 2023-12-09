The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con alternatives in 2023

If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are you've experienced the dreaded Joy-Con drift at some stage or another. If you haven't, then just wait. This is unfortunately a common problem with Switch controllers that Nintendo is aware of, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating when playing the best Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo does offer a free Joy-Con repair service, which you can book online through the Nintendo Support website, but this takes about 2 weeks and is a long time to be without a controller. Not to mention the drift can always come back.

This is exactly why I've been hunting for the best Joy-Con alternatives to use instead, from wireless Pro controllers to all-in-one joypads. Even on sale, the best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con prices can still be more expensive than these third-party options, which I'll be sharing with you below. One of these might even make for a great last-minute Nintendo Stocking filler if it arrives in time.

Best Joy-Con Alternatives

The Joy-Con alternatives you didn't know you needed

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

FAQs

Can I get my Joy-Cons replaced?

Yes. Nintendo has a free Joy-Con repair service but you'll need to book a repair through the Nintendo Support website first and send off your Joy-Cons in the post to Nintendo (its free) for approximately 2 weeks or so. You can still do this even if your console is outside of its original warranty period – thanks to a recent Nintendo policy change. I've had my Joy-Cons repaired by Nintendo once already, and they've started shifting out of place yet again, just over a year after getting them fixed. So keep in mind that this will always be an issue and even if you get your Joy-Cons repaired the problem can come back at a later time.

How do you charge Joy-Cons? The easiest way is by attaching them to your Nintendo Switch console first and then charging both your console and controllers at the same time through the supplied AC adapter, by using your Nintendo Switch dock, or a generic USB Type-C cable. You can also get separate chargers that have been specifically designed for Nintendo Joy-Cons, like this one from Nintendo, that can also charge up to 4 or 6 Joy-Cons at a time without needing to connect them to your Nintendo Switch console to do so.