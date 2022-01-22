Nintendo Switch docks: The best docking stations for your console

Looking for Nintendo Switch docks? If your existing dock's playing up or simply showing its age, you might have decided to go in search of a replacement dock. And while it might feel safer to go for the official Nintendo dock – particularly if you've read horror stories about third-party docks bricking people's Switches after a software update – today's third-party options are a lot more reliable than they used to be, not to mention much cheaper than the official model.

One great advantage of third-party Nintendo Switch docks is that unlike the official model, they don't hide your Switch away while it's docked, enabling you to keep it on display as well as playing in Tabletop mode and charging at the same time. Most docks replicate or even improve upon the official dock's connectivity; the only thing you need to bear in mind is that the vast majority of docks don't come with power supplies or HDMI cables, so if you need those as well you'll have to buy them separately.

To save you searching, we've found a great selection of Nintendo Switch docks of all shapes and sizes and at an assortment of price points. Don't have a Switch? Check our guide to the the best Nintendo Switch deals right now, and get yourself up with some of the best Nintendo Switch games. Otherwise, read on if you want to revitalise your Switch with a sexy new dock.

The best Nintendo Switch docks available now

(Image credit: Nintendo)

01. Nintendo Switch OLED dock The best official Nintendo Switch dock Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: 2xUSB, HDMI, LAN Weight: 315g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Official Nintendo dock + LAN port + Solid and reliable Reasons to avoid - Not a cheap option

Buying a replacement Nintendo Switch dock can be a risky endeavour; while a third-party dock may work just fine now, there's always the possibility that a future Switch update may prove incompatible and brick your console. Paying extra for Nintendo's own Switch OLED dock could be a wise choice, then; it's compatible with the original Switch, it's guaranteed to update flawlessly, and as an added bonus it features a LAN port for a more reliable wired online connection. The downsides? There are just two USB ports on this model, and you can only buy it from Nintendo (and right now stock is extremely limited).

(Image credit: RREAKA)

02. RREAKA Digital AV Multiport Hub Not exactly a dock but still worth a look Specifications Compatibility: Switch Ports: USB-C. 2xUSB-A, HDMI Weight: 32g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Compact and portable + Plenty of ports + Works with other devices Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work with Switch OLED

Okay, this isn't exactly a dock, but the RREAKA Digital AV Multiport Hub does pretty much everything a hub can do except enable you to prop your Switch up on it. It still enables you to play Switch games on your big screen, and it has all the ports you need: a single USB-C, a pair of USB-A ports and of course an HDMI port. It's maybe a little less tidy than an actual dock, but it's perfect for taking your Switch away with you without having to pack a bulky dock. And as an extra plus, it'll also work with tablets, phones and laptops.

(Image credit: GuliKit)

03. GuliKit Switch Dock Station A simple and minimal Nintendo Switch dock Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: USB, HDMI Weight: 108g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Minimal design + Anti-slip base + Works with other devices Reasons to avoid - Great value

This neat little Nintendo Switch dock is compact and unobtrusive when not in use, but when you lift off its magnetic cover to reveal the male USB-C connector for your Switch, it transforms into a fantastic little dock that shows off your Switch in all its glory rather than hiding it away. It's short on ports with only one USB-A and an HDMI, but if you like to keep things minimal then this is an excellent choice at a good price, and it'll also work with other devices with a USB-C connection.

(Image credit: BASSTOP)

04. Basstop Portable Dock Replacement Case A Nintendo Switch dock for DIY enthusiasts Specifications Compatibility: Switch Ports: 2xUSB, HDMI Weight: 136g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Cheap + Fairly easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Fairly basic - A DIY solution

This bargain Nintendo Switch dock isn't for the faint-hearted. The reason it's so cheap is that it's essentially an empty case; to make it actually work you're going to have to open up your old Switch dock, remove its circuit board and fit it in the new case yourself. If you're comfortable with doing that, you'll get a decent little dock in a choice of four colours, and one that won't get broken by software updates because it still has the official Nintendo hardware inside.

(Image credit: Knofarm)

05. Knofarm Portable TV Docking Station A dock to match your Nintendo Switch's colours Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: USB, HDMI Weight: 70g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Matches Switch colour scheme + Compact and portable + Anti-slip design Reasons to avoid - Just one USB port

If you've opted for a Switch with the neon-coloured joycons, this good-looking and lightweight Nintendo Switch dock will complement it perfectly. The Knofarm docking station is a compact and portable option without too much in the way of ports – just a USB-A and HDMI – but it also features oversized venting holes so it won't overheat, and like many of the other options here it leaves your Switch on display and makes it impossible to scratch your screen when you put the Switch in place.

(Image credit: Binbok)

06. Binbok Switch Dock A great Nintendo Switch dock for extra stability Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: USB 3.0, 2xUSB 2.0 Weight: 95g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Big and supportive + Plenty of ports + Good ventilation Reasons to avoid - Empty List

We love the assortment of compact Nintendo Switch docks on the market, but we can't help but be a little concerned that their reduced dimensions could leave your Switch just a little unstable. If you'd rather have a dock that supports your Switch completely, try the Binbok Switch dock; it's the same width as your Switch so there's no danger of wobbling, and it comes with ta decent set of ports: an HDMI, a USB 3.0 port and a pair of USB 2.0 ports (plus a USB-C for connecting power), so you should have all the connectivity you need.

(Image credit: ikedon)

07. ikedon Switch Dock Light up your Switch with this illuminated dock Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: USB 3.0. 2xUSB 2.0, HDMI Weight: 130g Power supply included?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Illuminated panel + Light and compact + Adjustable play angles Reasons to avoid - Clashes with screen protectors

Enjoy playing games in a darkened room? You should definitely check out the Ikedon Switch Dock, as it has a little illuminated panel on the front so that you can easily find it and slot your Switch in when it needs a bit of a charge (although you might have a bit of trouble if your Switch has a case or a thick screen protector). It also features adjustable play angles so that you can get your console into the best position for you when playing in tabletop mode, and it comes with a single USB-A port as well as the obligatory HDMI port.

(Image credit: Rocketfish)

08. Rocketfish TV Dock Kit For Nintendo Switch A heavyweight Nintendo Switch dock Specifications Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED Ports: USB 2.0, HDMI Weight: 498g Power supply included?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Simple design + Feels nice and solid + Power supply included Reasons to avoid - Not many ports

The Rocketfish TV Dock Kit is another Nintendo Switch dock that supports pretty much the whole width of your console, making it another great option if you want to avoid your Switch getting knocked over. It's also weighty and sturdy – more so than the official Switch dock, with the advantage of your Switch's screen being visible when it's plugged in. With only a USB-A and HDMI port it's a dock that's not so hot on connectivity, but on the whole this is a solid performer that feels reassuringly solid too.

