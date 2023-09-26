Best Nintendo Switch OLED prices in September 2023

We're finally passed the point of Nintendo stock shortages and inflated retail prices, meaning we can now begin keeping accurate tabs on the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices and epic bundles. Whether you're a Mario superfan or prefer to rule Hyrule, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a flagship console for all ages, and we've found the best prices live right now in your region.

One of the best handheld consoles that money can buy, the Nintendo Switch OLED model was first launched in October 2021 at a retail price of $349.99/£309. We've seen this price drop to as low as £299.99 in the UK during seasonal sales, but the best US prices are typically between $329.95 - $338, given that Nintendo products hold their value extremely well.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is an improvement on the original Nintendo Switch console (2017) with a better battery life and of course, the beautiful glass OLED screen. Take a look at our breakdown of the Nintendo Switch vs. Switch OLED if you're having trouble deciding which to buy, and we also have guides to the best Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch accessories to get you set up.

Best Nintendo Switch OLED prices

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED The best Nintendo Switch to date. Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Release date: 8 October 2021 Retail Price: $349.99/£309.99 Screen size: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD) Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (without Joy-Cons) Weight: 0.71 pounds (0.93 with Joy-Cons) Today's Best Deals £287 at Amazon £309 at Currys £309.99 at Box.co.uk Reasons to buy + Fantastic OLED display and touchscreen + Great speakers + Improved battery life Reasons to avoid - Could soon be replaced by a new model (if speculation is accurate).

The Nintendo Switch OLED was released in October 2021 and is the fourth iteration of Nintendo's unique handheld console that can be played on the big screen too. The latest OLED model retails for $349.99/£309.99, compared with the original 2017 Nintendo Switch console priced at $299.99/£259.99, and the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite model which can be had for $199.99/£199.99.

We think that even at the higher asking price, the Nintendo Switch OLED is great value for money with hours of fun to be had and a beautiful OLED screen for when handheld gaming is a priority. Not only that, you get enhanced speakers and twice the amount of storage than the original model, not to mention a slightly improved dock that includes a LAN port, and a wider kickstand.

Any savings on the Switch OLED are a win, since Nintendo very rarely slashes its own prices, and Nintendo products are renowned for holding their value extremely well (the original Nintendo Switch has been the same price for six years!). The best Nintendo Switch OLED deal we've ever seen in the US was $280 in February 2022. Needless to say, this didn't last long, and we've not seen a deal like this since. In the UK the best Nintendo Switch OLED price was £309.

See our clever deals widget below to keep tabs on the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals. The prices you see are live right now in your region, but might not hang around forever, so be sure to bookmark this page if now isn't the right time to buy. Prefer a standard Switch? See our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals instead.