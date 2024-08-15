Leaked Nintendo Switch 2 specs are making the wait even harder
Will it finally arrive in 2024?
You know that meme of the old lady from Titanic wistfully saying "It's been 84 years"? That's how most Nintendo fans feel about the Switch 2. Rumoured for years and yet to materialise, the Switch sequel just keeps getting further away. And leaked specs just keep making the wait harder.
According to new reports, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not only feature a vastly improved screen, but also new charging tech that could vastly improve the portable experience. (If you don't fancy waiting, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)
As spotted by GamingBible, leakers on the Famiboards forums have been dishing out supposed details on the Switch 2, including the fact that a new 60W charger will allow the device to charge at a much faster rate. And with a rumoured NVIDIA T239 chip, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, there'll be a ton of power to boot, too.
But the biggest news is that the screen could be capable of running 120hz, twice the current 60hz. This could result in super-smooth gameplay, which, when accompanied by the rumoured 4K display, might look absolutely stunning. Gamers have been begging for 4k and many were disappointed not to see this arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.
With the improved screen and charging speeds, the Switch 2 is already sounding like a worthy successor to the current console. The big question is, when will we finally get our hands on it? While it was looking like we might see it this year, those hopes are starting to fade, with new reports suggesting we're looking at the first half of 2025 at the earliest.
Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.