I'm confused by Evercade's new retro console (but I still want one)

By Ian Dean
published

The Evercade EXP-R looks visionary, but who's it for?

Evercade EXP-R; a black handheld retro console
(Image credit: Evercade / Blaze)

This week Blaze revealed the new hardware in its retro gaming roster, the Evercade EXP-R and the Evercade VS-R, two swish looking new nostalgia-dripped game machines. I love the design of both new consoles but digging into the specs and pitch of each I'm left scratching my head and asking, 'but who are these for?'.

I currently have an Evercade EXP and love it. Both Evercade's current handheld and its under-the-TV console, the VS, are numbers one and two in our best retro game consoles guide - these are tried and tested, good value games consoles with some unique design choices that play old games and collections perfectly. The new Evercade EXP-R will cost $100 / £100 and the new Evercade VS-R will cost $99.99 / £89.99, both selling for less than the original models from July.

Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

