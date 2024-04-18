I'm confused by Evercade's new retro console (but I still want one)

This week Blaze revealed the new hardware in its retro gaming roster, the Evercade EXP-R and the Evercade VS-R, two swish looking new nostalgia-dripped game machines. I love the design of both new consoles but digging into the specs and pitch of each I'm left scratching my head and asking, 'but who are these for?'.

I currently have an Evercade EXP and love it. Both Evercade's current handheld and its under-the-TV console, the VS, are numbers one and two in our best retro game consoles guide - these are tried and tested, good value games consoles with some unique design choices that play old games and collections perfectly. The new Evercade EXP-R will cost $100 / £100 and the new Evercade VS-R will cost $99.99 / £89.99, both selling for less than the original models from July.

So what do the Evercade EXP-R and the VS-R offer that's different? The design for both has changed, from white (or black if you own the Limited Edition EXP) to a subtle charcoal grey with fetching turquoise accents on the face buttons. Both consoles look more prestigious than previous releases. But behind the visual design, both have the same specs as the older models.

The Evercade VS-R is the new under-the-TV retro console, and now features a TATE mode for vertical monitors. (Image credit: Blaze / Evercade)

There is one big difference with the VS-R, as it now supports TATE mode from the handheld EXP, so if you have a swivel monitor you can play classic retro shooters vertically. The new EXP-R has new textured grips for a better feel.

But, what's missing is Evercade EXP's pre-installed Capcom collection (and even the cheaper Hyper Mega Tech! Super Pocket comes with either Capcom or Taito classics installed). There's no hardware upgrade either. We're used to new launches selling us larger and better displays, improved functions and features. But both consoles are the same as their old counterparts, but cost less than their previous models. So Blaze has done something weird - rather than a hardware upgrade, we've kind of got a hardware downgrade (based on expectations), for less money, with the true innovation coming in the a Giga Cart format (which I touch on below).

Blaze has also announced the previous Evercade models will be discontinued (they'll still get new firmware updates but new hardware won't be made) so the chance to play those Capcom collections for free on the EXP could be gone, unless you already own one or find one on eBay. Evercade has done something cute here that appeals to collectors, and has made those original consoles more desirable, while introducing newcomers to their hardware with the EXP-R and the VS-R at a lower price. It's a little confusing for those of us used to new meaning 'upgrade' but it's actually, well… kind of clever.

So I go back to my original question, who are these for? By removing those Capcom pre-installed collections Blaze has managed to redesign its hardware and drop the price by between £30 and $50 for the EXP-R - making it a great entry console for anyone new to retro gaming. The new Evercade VS-R is an easier sell too, the improved colours and addition of TATE mode makes this feel fresh (but it costs the same as the older model).

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the new design overall is something that appeals to people like me, owners of the original consoles. It's why, despite already owning an Evercade EXP, which will play the new Giga Carts, designed to run retro games from the 32-bit CD-era, with the Tomb Raider Collection Vol. 1 , I will still end up owning an Evercade EXP-R. Blaze has a knack for creating well-made, stylish retro consoles that collectors desire, and the new EXP-R and VS-R are incredibly appealing.

So, while I'm a little confused at the pitch, and may have liked a new screen, improved TATE handling or better speakers, a design refresh at a lower price is a novel and surprising approach from a company that keeps us on our toes.

Both the Evercade EXP-R and the Evercade VS-R are available for pre-order from 30th April, releasing July.