Playdate makes video game releases feel like a TV series with the release of season 2

And it's the perfect solution if you can't get a Nintendo Switch 2.

Playdate console
Still can't make a Switch 2 preorder? Then you might want to consider the delightfully fun retro Playdate games console, which has just announced a batch of new games.

The console's developer, Panic, has sold 70,000 devices since the Playdate console was launched, plus 290,000 game units. In the latest Playdate Update showcase, Panic announced Playdate Season Two: 22 new games to released two a week over six weeks from 29 May to 3 July.

