Couldn't preorder a Switch 2? No worries, Playdate has big news coming this week

New games are coming to the delightful minimalist console.

While everyone's scrambling after Switch 2 preorders, Panic's beautiful little Playdate console could be a fun low-fi alternative – and new games are coming!

The company says it's sold 70,000 devices since the Playdate console was launched, along with almost 290,000 game units. On Thursday (17 April), it will announce Playdate Season 2, a second series of games for the minimalist device.

