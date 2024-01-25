I’m obsessed with the new Princess Peach character designs

A new trailer has dropped for Nintendo's highly anticipated game Princess Peach: Showtime! While rumours have been circulating about the gameplay, arguably the most exciting part is Peach's transformations and now we've unlocked two more – welcome to the stage Ninja Peach and Cowboy Peach.

As one of Nintendo's most iconic character designs, I'm so glad that we're finally getting another game dedicated to the Princess. Peach hasn't featured as the main protagonist of a Nintendo game since Super Princes Peach in 2005, so I think it's safe to say it's been a long time coming.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The short transformation trailer showcases Peach's latest new looks and gives us a sneak peek at the action-adventure gameplay. The opening shot gives us a look at a dual blade wielding Ninja Peach wearing a black and green costume. Creeping through the grass with a leafy disguise and wall jumping with satisfying speed, Peach's ninja skills are certainly an unexpected (but welcome) change of character.

The trailer also introduces us to a lasso-slinging Cowgirl Peach who greets us with a friendly "Howdy there". Clad in leather chaps, a red neckerchief and a cowgirl hat, Peach is the very embodiment of Wild West style. Gameplay teasers reveal that Cowgirl Peach can lasso enemies and even chase them down on horseback – she's truly a woman of many talents.

Following the new character reveals, we also got a look at Peach's other personas that were previously announced at last year's Nintendo Direct event. Swordfighter Peach, Patisserie Peach, Detective Peach, and Kung Fu Peach join the lineup, sporting a range of outfits and unique character abilities that prove Showtime! is going to feature some seriously jam-packed gameplay.

I love how diverse Nintendo's new peach designs are and It's great to see her being depicted as more than just a princess. If the amazing character design is anything to go off of, I'm definitely excited to see what Princess Peach: Showtime! has to offer.

If you haven't secured yourself a Switch yet, there's plenty of time to check out the best Switch OLED deals before the game releases on 22 March. For more Nintendo news, take a look at the wild Nintendo patents that are yet to see the light of day.