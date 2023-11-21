The internet is angry that GTA 6 might feature a child

Lots of us are anticipating the latest instalment of the GTA franchise but as more leaks appear, it looks like we could be set for a very different storyline to what we're used to. The latest rumour from the upcoming game is perhaps the weirdest plot twist I've seen since the announcement – get ready for a child protagonist.

The latest rumour has certainly caused a stir among fans who are divided about the inclusion of a child character, especially given GTA's typically violent gameplay history, but could this change mark a positive evolution for the franchise? (If you're anticipating GTA 6, take a look at our collection of the best gaming PCs to optimise your set-up).

GTA 6’s Latina protagonist, Lucia will reportedly have a child that appears in storyline cutscenes, making it the first title in the series to feature a young character. pic.twitter.com/RkTzTS2psXNovember 12, 2023 See more

After a series of high-profile leaks in September of last year, fans learned that the latest instalment will star two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, two robbers on a Bonnie and Clyde-esque quest. Their controversial unnamed spawn will reportedly only appear in the game cutscenes, which could be the solution to any potential moral dilemmas in the plot, but It's currently unclear how exactly the child will be featured.

Lucia will be GTA's first playable female character and it's assumed that the new child character could be the basis of a more emotional plotline. GTA's games have (understandably) been historically childless, so any inclusion of the youth will have to be considered, so as not to miss GTA's main appeal – absolute reckless carnage.

Aw man I got to take care of a kid pic.twitter.com/1EKfqYXnEXNovember 12, 2023 See more

A child in a game like gta ?? This is a horrible idea https://t.co/7kTBh3h2A0November 13, 2023 See more

It's interesting to see GTA venturing into different plotlines and characters but as of now, I'm a little torn on the supposed storyline. I think it's about time that we had a female protagonist, but the introduction of a child character leaves me in a moral grey area – I don't think it's absurd to say that kids and violence shouldn't mix. Rockstar has failed to confirm the leaks so for now we must live in (slightly concerned) anticipation for what's to come.

All will be revealed in December when the official trailer launches but for now, check out Epic Games' Unreal Engine tool that lets you experience GTA in Fortnite.