Disney's original Mickey to become royalty free in 2024

As with many great creative assets, the spoils of time (and copyright) may eventually lead them to a future in the public domain. The latest big brand to lose a piece of its intellectual property is none other than the Disney corporation – yes that's right, Mickey Mouse is finally for the people.

Well, sort of. Ninety-five years after the creation of Disney's iconic Steamboat Willie animation, the original (and first-ever) rendition of Mickey Mouse will enter the public domain on 1 January 2024 – although there are a few stipulations. The stories, characters and even the numerous Disney logos all carry an iconic legacy, so it will be interesting to see how the public uses this legendary slice of history in future creations.

(Image credit: Kim Kulish via Getty Images)

While Steamboat Willie Mickey will soon be free of copyright laws, naturally there are several caveats to the release. Details of the licensing laws mean that newer renditions of Mickey Mouse will be off-limits until those eventually run their copyright course. In addition, Mickey's likeness cannot be used to mislead consumers, and new works cannot suggest any affiliation with the Disney brand.

The good news is, as of next year you'll be allowed to copy, share and develop Disney's original Mickey. Steamboat Willie is regarded as the first animated short to feature Micky Mouse, making it an iconic piece of Disney's history. Produced in 1928, it was a groundbreaking work due to its use of synchronised sound, leading it to become one of the most popular animations of its time.

As we saw earlier this year with Who Gives A Crap's poignant eco-conscious Winnie the Pooh campaign, when classics enter the public domain they can be used to make an important statement. With the iconic 20s animation style of the soon-to-be-freed Mickey, I'm predicting that we may see a retro revival in art, animation and marketing. As a huge fan of classic Disney and 20s animation style, my fingers are crossed for a hand-drawn animation resurgence.

