McDonald's jumps on Studio Ghibli AI trend (and gets absolutely destroyed)

News
McDonald's Mexico is in the spotlight after unwisely jumping on an AI art trend that's got everyone talking. Last week, everyone was using AI to make Studio Ghibli-style memes out of well known images – with the boundaries between good and poor taste blurred in many cases (I'm looking at you, whoever made the one of the Twin Towers). Given Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki famously hates AI art generation, the whole thing was on shaky ground from the start. Add to that the sheer number of people that got involved, and the types of images that were being published and you've got a perfect storm.

The Mexican branch of McDonald's created its own Studio Ghibli-style memes and shared them on social media, which though not as shocking as others in content was still a bad move. Using Studio Ghibli's signature style to advertise without permission is not a good look for a global fast food giant. Not every trend needs to be jumped on – maybe the social media team should have used the best digital art software to make something more reputable.

