Duolingo's viral Ashton Hall parody shows how brands can smash social media

So why do so many brands get it wrong?

Images of Ashton Hall rubbing banana peel on his face and someone rubbing banana peel on Duolingo&#039;s Duo the Owl
(Image credit: Ashton Hall / Duolingo)

The report of Duo the Owl's death was an exaggeration, Mark Twain might have said. Duolingo's brand mascot has made a remarkable recovery, and it seems it may all be thanks to Ashton Hall's morning routine.

For those not plugged into social media 24/7, I'll explain. Ashton Hall is a former American footballer turned online fitness influencer who caused much hilarity with a video of a five-hour morning routine that included rubbing banana skin on his face. Duo is a green owl who promotes the language-learning app Duolingo and recently faked his own death.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

