Lady Gaga's new logo is causing mayhem

Lady Gaga is no stranger to design controversies. After all, she once wore a meat dress. But the latest one is a little surprising. She's being sued by a surfboard company that claims she stole its logo design.
Lost International makes surfboards and apparel emblazoned with a logo that reads 'Mayhem' in type that could have come straight from our guide to the best Halloween fonts. It thinks Mother Monster's logo on merchandise for her new album and upcoming Mayhem is too similar.
Lost International claims that the logo on Lady Gaga’s Mayhem merchandise is “substantially similar if not nearly identical to” its own trademark, which it says it's held since 2015. It wants $100 million in damages and claims that communications sent to Gaga's team went unanswered.
As we see in the image from the lawsuit above, both brands are using the world 'Mayhem' in stylised type and putting it on hoodies. Nearly identical? Hmm... Come on guys, surely you're both just riffing on the OG from a certain Norwegian black metal band that would very much have approved of that meat dress. Now this is how you make a hoodie with an illegible logo:
Lady Gaga's lawyer, Orin Snyder, said in a statement: “Lady Gaga’s Mayhem soared to No. 1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact. It’s disappointing –but hardly surprising – that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name ‘Mayhem’. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system.”
For more logo legal fun, see our roundup of the most ridiculous logo design disputes and our list of brands with similar logos.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.