Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter recently found herself in the doghouse after the cover for her new album, 'Man's Best Friend', drew criticism online for its provocative imagery. In response, the artist has revealed a new "approved by God" design to calm the backlash and clap back at critics.

From band logos to merchandise, the modern-day musician is a brand as much as they are an artist. It's clear that Sabrina understands her audience and is willing to take on their feedback while still responding with her signature cheeky persona, but some critics think her 'response' still isn't enough.

In a recent Instagram post, Sabrina addressed her fans, debuting the new album art in a playful, yet subtle nod to the controversy. "i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God." the singer wrote. Featuring a black and white picture of Sabrina clutching onto a man's arm, the new design is as inoffensive as they come – I dare say a little too safe.

Despite the new artwork, the star still received an onslaught of backlash, with many feeling that her 'response' was missing the point. "God had nothing to do with it, people just didn’t like the fact you were degrading women with your album’s imagery. Do you want to have the actual conversation?" one commenter wrote. "Mistaking feminist criticism as religious fundamentalism, do u lack critical thinking?" another scathingly added.

The continuous controversy surrounding the Man's Best Friend album is, quite frankly, exhausting. As a female artist, leaning into your sexuality is always going to be a subject of contention, but Sabrina's brand has never truly been a beacon of feminism. Whether it's her Disney origins or her short 'n' sweet aesthetic, it's clear that Sabrina has built an identity surrounded in innocence, and for many, that can be a jarring contrast to her provocative new brand. Her 'acknowledgement' of the controversy is by no means an apology, but a playful attempt to keep the peace.

