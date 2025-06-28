Recommended reading

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album art isn’t enough to get her out of the doghouse

Critics aren’t happy with the 'approved by God’ alternative.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala
Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter recently found herself in the doghouse after the cover for her new album, 'Man's Best Friend', drew criticism online for its provocative imagery. In response, the artist has revealed a new "approved by God" design to calm the backlash and clap back at critics.

From band logos to merchandise, the modern-day musician is a brand as much as they are an artist. It's clear that Sabrina understands her audience and is willing to take on their feedback while still responding with her signature cheeky persona, but some critics think her 'response' still isn't enough.

