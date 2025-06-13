Recommended reading

Sorry Sabrina Carpenter, but I don't care about your latest album artwork

Features
By published

And I seem to be the only one.

Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the issues with being a young female pop star, I imagine, is that you are somehow supposed to represent all the women in the planet with whatever you do. The way you dress, your dance moves, your hair, your album artwork, your band logo, it all comes under intense scrutiny.

Sabrina Carpenter's latest album artwork got everyone talking this week, as she released an image of her kneeling down wearing a little black dress and heels with her hair being tugged at by what looks like a male hand. She also released an image of a dog with a collar saying 'Man's Best Friend' – the name of the album, but no one is talking about the dog.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.