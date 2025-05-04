Robbie Williams is an artist now, in case you missed it. His latest collection – Radical Honesty – launched on Thursday, and I went along to the event to see how one of the most iconic pop acts of the last 30 years has made the transition into a very different type of art. The answer is: successfully, but it's the fusion of celebrity, culture and Robbie himself that enables his art to flourish. By this I mean that Robbie firmly puts himself at the centre of his art – and that is what makes it fascinating to anyone invested in either his own struggle and story, or those interested in the impact of the very specific culture of pop stardom that has encompassed the last era of music.

Recent documentaries have focused on the journeys of boybands (Louis Theroux's Mindhouse Productions produced Boybands Forever, an exposing look at the deep trauma and impact of this type of fame – and indeed Louis was at the launch of the Radical Honesty collection), so Robbie's venture into art that portrays the emotional journey that results from this has come at a timely moment.

(Image credit: Future)

Robbie's art is mixed media, influenced by bold styles including pop art and street, and retains the cheeky personality of the artist himself. It is as much designed to entertain as to provoke serious contemplation, even though it deals with some pretty heavy issues around mental health – and how Robbie views the darkest parts of himself. Words like "narcissistic, anxious and paranoid" appear, set alongside funny one-liners. It's a collection that shows the complexities of Robbie's character – the showman against the rawness of his inner self.

At the heart of the artwork is storytelling. It's another way for Robbie to tell the story of fame, self and struggle – one without the constraints of melody, lyricism and public perception of a long career built in one medium. It's not fine art, but that's not the point – reflection on popular culture doesn't call for it, and what Robbie has created is a fitting medium for messaging around the effect of fame in a tabloid era. It's splashy and tactile whilst being touching.

(Image credit: Future)

The concept is key with this collection, and Robbie's (dare I say) simple, relatable, approachable and personality-filled expression of these concepts is fitting with the 'on to the next' period of pop culture he has embodied. There's something charming about the format, and a feeling you're getting straight to the point – or the heart – of the man but without navel-gazing introspection.

However, Robbie quipped about commercialising the art in the pre-show speech, citing his "aspirationally-priced prints" (a sentiment repeated in this recent interview in The Times, if you missed it). This is telling – Robbie seems willing to admit that despite all of the soul-searching and authentic storytelling, this is also an extension of his brand that is ripe for making money. Does this mean it is brand-meets-art in all senses? From Robbie's story and career being at the centre of the intrigue, and the commercial opportunities it may present. Or is this a way of a self-declared "insecure" man making light of a new venture he is braced for criticism over? Either way, Robbie's ability to put his whole self out there is bold and brave, and I very much enjoyed it.

